A 72 year old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness. The 72 year old Eugene man left on foot to go hunting in the area south of Hill’s Creek Reservoir at about 8:00am on Saturday. He did not bring food, water, lighting or other survival supplies with him. He was expected to return to camp before dark, however he never arrived. Authorities were not notified that he was missing until about 10:00am on Sunday. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue Crews quickly mobilized and began searching the area. Given the expansive wilderness area and its close proximity to two other counties, numerous additional resources were summoned to assist in the search. Search crews located the missing hunter on Monday afternoon shortly after 12:00pm. He was alive, but in immediate need of medical attention. A helicopter, dispatched by the Oregon Army National Guard responded and transported the man to a hospital in the Eugene/Springfield area. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you to be prepared whenever you will be recreating outdoors. ALWAYS take proper supplies including but not limited to: water, food, proper clothing, lighting, shelter, navigation equipment, and the ability to provide yourself with warmth. Formulate a travel plan highlighting locations and expected departure and arrival times. Be sure to share this plan with people that are familiar with the area. We would like to thank the following agencies for their vital assistance in making this rescue mission a success: Oregon State Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, United States Coast Guard, and the Oregon Army National Guard.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO