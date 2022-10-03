It seems that the current legislators feel they are doing a great job on education. Could this recent change be fear that the Reclaim Idaho school initiative would pass this voting cycle and so they had to take action? The Legislature has never followed Article IX of the Idaho Constitution, see below, of the state's free school system. The system includes the building, the teachers, support personnel, etc. If the current elected legislators were doing their job, there would be no need for a school bond vote, and we are paying for three right now. The problem is the legislators — vote them all out.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO