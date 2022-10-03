Read full article on original website
Nike co-founder now backs Republican in Oregon governor race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
Protect Idaho’s citizen Legislature, vote no on SJR 102
Now that we are in the season for ghosts and goblins, read SJR 102 if you really want to see something scary. This is the proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution granting legislators the power to call themselves back into session at any time of the year with only a 60% affirmative vote. No matter your political persuasion, you should VOTE NO on this amendment for three basic reasons:
Opinion: Current legislators not doing job on funding schools
It seems that the current legislators feel they are doing a great job on education. Could this recent change be fear that the Reclaim Idaho school initiative would pass this voting cycle and so they had to take action? The Legislature has never followed Article IX of the Idaho Constitution, see below, of the state's free school system. The system includes the building, the teachers, support personnel, etc. If the current elected legislators were doing their job, there would be no need for a school bond vote, and we are paying for three right now. The problem is the legislators — vote them all out.
Amid end to COVID help, homelessness surging in many cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In California's capital, massive tent encampments have risen along the American River and highway overpasses have become havens for homeless people, whose numbers have jumped a staggering nearly 70% over two years. Among the 9,300 without a home is Eric Santos, who lost his job...
First Narcan vending machine in Kentucky emptied out one day after opening
VINE GROVE, Ky. (TND) — The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky, along with its police department, was proud to unveil the first Narcan vending machine in the state last Thursday. Narcan, the brand name for the drug naloxone, is a lifesaving medication used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, particularly the effects of opioid overdoses. Police officers across America have used Narcan and naloxone to save lives.
Voters to decide if Legislature can call special sessions
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. A majority of voters must support the amendment for it to pass. If it passes, the Idaho Legislature...
No. 21 Washington looks for bounce-back win vs. Arizona St
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. didn't have his best game last weekend. Neither did his Washington Huskies. First-year coach Kalen DeBoer doesn't expect a repeat performance when the 21st-ranked Huskies travel to face Arizona State on Saturday.
Lori Vallow Daybell's trial vacated
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) is reporting that Lori Vallow's trial, set for January 9, 2023, has been vacated by the judge until a further investigation into her competency can be conducted. This comes after a sealed motion presented to the court was filed...
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
