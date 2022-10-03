ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

CBS Philly

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Beach Radio

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey State
Somers Point, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Transit Introduces its First Bus that Runs On Battery

CAMDEN — The nation's largest statewide public transportation system is getting ready to launch a small fleet of buses that run on battery power. NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett joined officials and stakeholders in Camden on Tuesday to introduce the agency's first battery electric bus, which should hit the road to provide service in the coming weeks.
CAMDEN, NJ
987thecoast.com

Section of Wildwood Boardwalk Closed to May for Reconstruction

A section of the Wildwood Boardwalk will be closed until May as it undergoes reconstruction. City officials announced on social media that the section of boardwalk between 26th Street and Maple Avenue will be closed until next spring. Photo courtesy Wildwood City social media. The post Section of Wildwood Boardwalk...
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
INTERNET
WPG Talk Radio

Federal Report Finds Bad News for NJ Economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
ECONOMY
WPG Talk Radio

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/5

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning. Rip Current RiskHigh. Waves4 -...
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

Gas Prices Rise in NJ After Months of Decline

Supply shortages have finally caught up with the gasoline market in New Jersey. Coupled with higher demand for fuel, prices have started rising again after more than three months of steady decline. The average price for regular gasoline moved up a penny from Thursday to $3.41 per gallon, according to...
TRAFFIC
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

