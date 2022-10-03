Read full article on original website
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
Lince Dorado References Feud With Izzy’s Father After Comments From Bayley
As previously noted, Bayley recently took a shot at her superfan Izzy, calling her ‘the worst.’ This followed Izzy’s comments about ‘feeling attacked’ by a Bayley promo on RAW. Lince Dorado has now joined the fray, referencing his feud with Izzy’s father Cody Silagyi.
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack
– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in July 2017. Road Dogg noted the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment and trying to capitalize off of that momentum, telling McMahon, “This thing that just happened.” However, McMahon responded to Road Dogg, “Oh, where 40,000 people watched?”
Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument ‘Frustrated’ Several People in AEW
Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara’s online back and forth drew some frustration with several people in AEW, according to a new report. As reported, the two got in a heated argument on Twitter after El Idolo said during an interview that Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. Guevara took shots at his fellow AEW star online over it, calling El Idolo a “jobber” and a “favor hire” which escalated as Andrade said he said it to Guevara’s face, which Guevara claimed was a lie. Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off,” while Jose the Assistant confirmed Andrade’s side of the story.
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace. There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center...
Updated Card For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts IV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night at 11 PM ET after Rampage:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Barreta. * AEW...
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
Another NXT Name Reportedly Set For Friday’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
PWInsider reports that WWE NXT color commentator Wade Barrett is scheduled to be at tomorrow’s Smackdown taping in Worcester, MA. He has been part of NXT since he returned in 2020. The report notes that Barrett will be calling the show with Michael Cole.
AEW Announcer Didn’t Think Tracy Williams’ Nickname Was Real
In a post on Twitter, referee Bryce Remsburg revealed he had to talk announcer Dasha Kuret into saying Tracy Williams’ nickname because she didn’t think it was real. Williams, a former ROH wrestler who appeared on last Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, goes by the nickname ‘Hot Sauce.’
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card
Impact has an updated card for Bound For Glory following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact Knockouts...
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.7.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and this is my second week doing the IMPACT review. This is the final IMPACT before their biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. Tonight, we have four matches on the card advertised along with a contract signing for the Knockouts Championship, so it promises to be an eventful evening. Let’s jump right in!
UPDATEx2: 2015 Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away, GoFundMe Set Up, WWE Comments
UPDATE 2: WWE has issued a statement following the passing of 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee today. The company posted to Twitter to acknowledge Lee’s passing, writing:. “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”
