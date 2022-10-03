ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

What happens to missing socks? Kid-ing with Kayla reports!

Kid-ing with Kayla — There are a number of reasons one of your socks can go missing. WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan said she’s always experienced this issue but when she had a kid, it happened more often!. @kaylareporting. The Parent News Network is back! @MrShannonLanier #newsvoice...
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls

Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
Popculture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Move to Exclusive LA Neighborhood Hits Major Snag

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning to move to a different neighborhood in the Los Angeles area, but their potential neighbors don't seem to like the idea. According to a report by TMZ, the royal couple are trying to move from their current home in Montecito, California to an exclusive community within Santa Barbara known as Hope Ranch. However, sources at the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association (HOA) say that some would rather prevent it.
