Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning to move to a different neighborhood in the Los Angeles area, but their potential neighbors don't seem to like the idea. According to a report by TMZ, the royal couple are trying to move from their current home in Montecito, California to an exclusive community within Santa Barbara known as Hope Ranch. However, sources at the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association (HOA) say that some would rather prevent it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO