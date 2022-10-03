Read full article on original website
Louisiana Eats: Three Louisiana Chefs
On this week's show, we visit with three Louisiana chefs who have compiled many accolades and awards in restaurants across the South. First, we hear from James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence, whose upbringing in New Orleans has informed his illustrious restaurant career based in Oxford, Mississippi. John describes the through-lines of his craft, which includes a strong sense of place and a healthy dose of humility.
Between Oktoberfest and indigenous people’s day, we look back on Louisiana’s immigration history
October brings the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest, and if you’re looking to celebrate in New Orleans, Faubourg Brewing Co. and Deutches Haus have been chock full of events. But German heritage is far from the only ethnicity celebrated this month. October also celebrates heritage for Italian, Polish, and...
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extreme rain, floods
In the early morning hours of July 26, many St. Louis-area residents awoke to floodwater filling their homes, or to the din of blaring car alarms from vehicles getting overtaken by murky brown water. Too much rain was falling far too fast. The weather system dumped more than 9 inches...
A wetter world is changing farm country. Can growers adapt?
Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to redrill his soybeans. The southwest Indiana farmer had...
Biden tours devastation from Hurricane Ian and promises Florida federal help
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
Have late fees from city services? This New Orleans program could help you pay them off
If you’ve wracked up late fees on parking tickets, library books, or water bills, a returning city program could temporarily help pay them off. On Oct. 1, the City of New Orleans launched an Amnesty Late Fee Program, which will run through the end of the year. During that window, residents can pay just the base fees on certain delinquent accounts, and avoid paying off late fees that have racked up.
