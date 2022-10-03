ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Three Louisiana Chefs

On this week's show, we visit with three Louisiana chefs who have compiled many accolades and awards in restaurants across the South. First, we hear from James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence, whose upbringing in New Orleans has informed his illustrious restaurant career based in Oxford, Mississippi. John describes the through-lines of his craft, which includes a strong sense of place and a healthy dose of humility.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

A wetter world is changing farm country. Can growers adapt?

Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to redrill his soybeans. The southwest Indiana farmer had...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Government
wwno.org

Have late fees from city services? This New Orleans program could help you pay them off

If you’ve wracked up late fees on parking tickets, library books, or water bills, a returning city program could temporarily help pay them off. On Oct. 1, the City of New Orleans launched an Amnesty Late Fee Program, which will run through the end of the year. During that window, residents can pay just the base fees on certain delinquent accounts, and avoid paying off late fees that have racked up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy