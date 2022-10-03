Read full article on original website
A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
Universal Pictures and Nintendo released the first teaser trailer for Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Thursday, revealing how Chris Pratt will sound as the most famous Italian plumber in the world. Surprisingly, most of the teaser focuses on Bowser arriving to ruin the day for penguins and their king. The movie hits theaters on April 7 in the U.S. and April 28 in Japan.
