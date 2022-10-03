ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Neighborhood': Tichina Arnold and Cedric the Entertainer on Season 5, Their Hilarious Chemistry (Exclusive)

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Mummies Unmasked As Iconic TV Brothers: ‘It’s An Honor To Work’ Together (Exclusive)

The Mummies are none other than The Brady Bunch boys: Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland. The trio spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about their time on The Masked Singer. Barry noted that The Masked Singer initially reached out to him and “really wanted to kind of break their tradition of solo artists and include groups.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
Person
Tichina Arnold
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit

Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Reality Tv#Cbs#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
tvinsider.com

Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!

Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!. The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years

James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue Magazine

Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy