muckraker_bob
3d ago
Wondering if India has the same requirement as in the US of A that an organ recipient must be whackinated. That could add some intrigue to the mix of trying to find a match.
My brother has two months to live after doctors gave him paracetamol for back pain by mistake
MANY people have aches and pains. But when Darren Mulqueen woke up in agony 18-months-ago, he decided a trip to the GP was necessary. The 34-year-old from London was told by the doctor that the pain was muscular, and was sent away - being told to take some paracetamol. He...
osfhealthcare.org
In 2015, singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed to the world that she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of lupus. She eventually took a break from her career to deal with her health issues that resulted in anxiety and depression.
“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” Gomez told People in 2019. “It’s an everyday struggle." Living with lupus can be frustrating for a number of reasons. It’s often difficult to diagnose because...
Father-of-three diagnosed with brain tumour claims doctors missed it for 12 years
A man who has been diagnosed with a life-altering brain tumour has claimed it was missed by doctors for 12 years. Ben Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, believes that medical professionals at Prince Charles Hospital failed to identify the tumour after undergoing numerous brain scans in 2010 and 2014.
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again
A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48. Doctors say a healthy pregnancy at her age is possible, but can be difficult.
A doctor who has delivered twins by a 51-year-old woman said Swank will probably need more monitoring and care due to her age and carrying multiples.
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands
A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
survivornet.com
‘We Were Able to Prepare…And Say Goodbye,’ Says Singer Kelis, 43, Who Lost Husband to Stomach Cancer
Singer Kelis is opening up about the loss her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer earlier this year. He was 37. Symptoms of stomach cancer can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and vomiting; treatment options for this disease include surgery, medications, radiation, and chemotherapy. Having a...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
survivornet.com
Mom Of Three, 38, Was Told By Doctors Her ‘Unusual Stomach Pain’ Was A ‘Digestive Tract Condition:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Lisa Britton from Leeds, England was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer at just 38 years old. The mom-of-three was suffering from a bacterial infection called Helicobacter pylori, known as H. pylori, and doctors had chalked up her stomach pains to the digestive tract condition. Stomach cancer typically affects older...
Woman says she was minutes away from dying after unknowingly going into anaphylactic shock
A woman has said she was minutes away from dying after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to medication. Madison Lewis, 23, from Los Angeles went into anaphylactic shock after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2016. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection often spread through ticks. You...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
survivornet.com
‘I Was At Death’s Door:’ Oscar-Winner Jeff Bridges, 72, Says He’s Grateful To Be Alive After Fighting Cancer And COVID Together
Actor Jeff Bridges, 72, was fighting cancer and COVID in 2021, but he never informed the public as to how close he actually was to death, until now. The Oscar-winning star opened up exclusively to E! News this week to share more of his distressing health battle. Bridges announced in...
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
survivornet.com
Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
