ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MDOT and losing toll lanes bidder battle before Court of Special Appeals

By Bruce DePuyt
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

Lawyers for the Maryland Department of Transportation and a losing bidder on the Interstate 495/I-270 toll lanes project tangled before a Maryland appeals court Monday. At issue: whether the bidder, Capital Express Mobility Partners (CEMP), waited too long to file a protest against the agency.

The issue, while narrow, ties directly to a broader dispute that may determine the fate of Gov. Larry Hogan’s controversial bid to bring variably-priced toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

If the Madrid-based consortium can convince the Court of Special Appeals that it filed its protest against the agency in a timely manner, it could pursue it’s broader claim — that MDOT erred when it awarded a potentially lucrative design contract to a group led by the toll road operator Transurban.

That case is set to to go trial next month in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

On Monday, Capital Express Mobility Partner’s lead attorney, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, sought to convince the court that his client’s protest, which came after the agency made its selection, fell squarely within the “clear and unambiguous” provisions of state law. For the agency to choose the Transurban-backed Accelerate Maryland Partners, the only bidder not to have a construction company in its ranks, was to violate its duty to the public, he added.

Assistant Attorney General Lydia Hoover defended MDOT. She said that if CEMP objected to the rules of the procurement, it should have protested months earlier, when the rules were set. “Because it didn’t, it waived its rights to protest,” she said.

Hoover claimed that bid protests that follow the debriefing offered to losing bidders can only be based on information provided at the briefing. When Judge Christoper Kehoe asked where that provision can be found in the law, Hoover acknowledged that “it doesn’t say it specifically, your honor, and our argument is that it must be read as implicit…”

A three-judge panel listened to the two sides argue for just over an hour. Presiding Judge Terrence Zic then asked for additional briefings to be filed over the next seven weeks, guaranteeing that the case will continue for at least two more months. Hogan, who leaves office in January, is pressing to get a multi-billion construction contract to the Board of Public Works before his term ends.

Gansler noted that AM Partners waited 18 months, until the week before the hearing, to replace Archer Western, its original construction partner. He called the new road builder , Los Angeles-based construction giant Tutor Perini. “They just picked somebody last week that has a history of problems… as the lead contractor,” he said.

Asked by the court what CEMP hopes to gain from its protest, he said the agency could be ordered to conduct a fresh review of the bids it received or it could be ordered to pay financial damages to his client. Gansler also floated the idea that MDOT could “weld the two consortiums together.”

“They could figure it out,” he said.

Hoover defended the decision to go with the Transurban-backed group, as its financial score was deemed the best. CEMP had the highest “technical score.” Gansler charged that the winning bidder used unrealistically low profit margins to undercut its rivals.

He claimed that CEMP’s protest of the award to AM Partners marked the first time in its 90 years of doing business that it has take such action. “They’ve never filed a bid protest before because they’ve never seen anything as egregious… as here.”

The post MDOT and losing toll lanes bidder battle before Court of Special Appeals appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Hill

Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Appellate Court#The Interstate 495#The Capital Beltway#Transurban#Cemp
wypr.org

Moore, Cox outline plans to support Marylanders with disabilities

The two major-party nominees for governor, Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore, answered questions Tuesday during a forum hosted by the Maryland Disabilities Forum and the National Federation of the Blind. The virtual event focused on challenges faced by Marylanders with disabilities and showcased the candidates’ different philosophies on the role the state government ought to play in addressing those challenges. For example, the candidates were asked how they intend to ensure government agencies have sufficient staff to provide quality services.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

New Maryland law limits juvenile interrogations

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Across Maryland, there are new protections in place for juveniles under arrest. On Oct. 1, a new law took effect that says in most cases, police can no longer question a child without an attorney present. The Child Interrogation Protection Act withstood a veto by Governor Larry...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

'I can enjoy retirement': Franchot discusses accomplishments, future after 16 years as Maryland Comptroller

BALTIMORE -- A new Maryland comptroller will be elected next month.Current comptroller Peter Franchot has held that office for 16 years.So what's next for Franchot?He discussed his career and his future with WJZ reporter Jessica Albert.Franchot summed up his decade-plus as Maryland Comptroller as "Unbought. Unbossed. Scandal free."He said those actions are unusual when it comes to politics and staying in office for as long as he did.Franchot will relinquish his Comptroller duties in January when his replacement is sworn in."That's pretty unusual and a real recommendation to other folks to try to emulate," Franchot said.Before he was elected as...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
1K+
Followers
992
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy