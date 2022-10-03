ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

New Maserati GranTurismo Revealed With A Fully-Electric Folgore Flagship

Maserati just announced that the GranTurismo is back with an electrified vengeance. The new sports car features all the classic Italian styling one would expect from a brand like Maserati. Maserati claims the newest iteration of the GranTurismo pays tribute to the brand's 75-year-long tenure in the sports car business.
CARS
SlashGear

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 First Drive: Putting The Edge On

It's an inevitable vehicular sequence, an automotive tale as old as time. New sports car hits the streets and, a year later, the faster, crazier, wingier special edition comes along to make that first version look just a bit soft. Then, after another 12 months or so, the super-special edition drops, a crowning achievement until the progeny of the line is itself rebooted, thus beginning the cycle anew.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#V10 Engine#Audi R8#Rwd#Quattro#Vehicles
SlashGear

Today's Wordle Answer #475 - October 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one; WordleBot says it took most players 4.8 tries to guess it, and in a game with only six attempts, that's more than a tad difficult. If you're struggling, here are some hints to nudge you toward the answer and help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so if you're tired of the mental gymnastics, you can skip to that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

Elon Musk Says Pepsi Is Getting Tesla Semi First — And Soon

Tesla's first electric commercial truck, the Semi, has finally entered production, and it will start shipping to buyers this December. The news was announced on Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017, and like its massively hyped sibling, the Cybertruck, the production plans for Tesla's electric truck have been repeatedly delayed. First, it was part shortage and lack of production resources as Tesla was tirelessly working on its electric car delivery commitments.
INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Are You More Likely To Lease Or Buy A Brand New Car? SlashGear Survey Reveals The Answer

There are over 275 million registered vehicles in the U.S., and at least 91.5% of U.S. homes have access to a vehicle (via Motley Fool). Besides that, the percentage of vehicles that are leased rather than purchased has been steadily climbing over recent years, as explained by The New York Times, having tipped over the one-in-four milestone way back in 2014. A lease contract is ideal for a customer who wants to drive the model for three or four years and then return the car to the dealership.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The iPhone 14 Pro is out now, and you just picked one up. Now it's time to protect your investment. Sure, the iPhone 14 Pro has super strong glass on both sides and an aluminum frame, but if you're anything like me, that phone is destined to take a tumble or four in its lifetime. Personally, I always put my phones in cases, and happily, I have cases from five different case makers to show you.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

SlashGear

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy