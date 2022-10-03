Read full article on original website
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
Rescuers Fly Red Wolf from N.C. to N.Y. to Help the Less than 20 Red Wolves Left in the Wild
Sage the red wolf is settling into the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) in South Salem, New York, before moving into an enclosure with her new mate Jaques Pilots to the Rescue flew a precious passenger to her new home in September. On Sept. 19, the nonprofit, which helps rescues and shelters transport at-risk animals to new homes, partnered with the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) in South Salem, New York, to transport a red wolf named Sage. The Species Survival Plan in place for red wolves identified Sage,...
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
A Deer Jumped Into The Lion’s Den At The Washington DC Zoo… It Didn’t End Well
A few years back, visitors at the Washington DC National Zoo got to witness a live lion hunt, only it wasn’t some pre-planned exhibit for season pass holders…. A fawn was walking around Rock Creek Park, which surrounds the zoo, when it decided to be adventurous and check out what was behind one of the many concrete walls.
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
Wisconsin Man Finds Remains Of Big Whitetail Buck Who Chased A Doe Off A Cliff
A buck in the rut knows one thing and one thing only… chasing does. It’s the one-time hunters have a slight advantage on these incredibly intelligent animals. Hoping they will slip up and make a mistake out chasing a woman. There are certainly a few parallels between humans...
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota. The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body. “Yep, this is a thing...
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Settlers Discovered Mysterious Gigantic Skeletons in West Virginia
Stories of mysterious gigantic skeletons found in several places in West Virginia have been circulating since the arrival of white settlers to the area. These "giant" skeletons were discovered not only in burial mounds but also while excavating the ground in the early days of coal mining.
Thousands of Crocodiles Spark ‘Panic’ After Flocking to Beach in Bone-Chilling Video
Visitors at a beach in Brazil witnessed a pretty terrifying scene earlier this week when thousands of crocodiles “invaded” the area. One Twitter user shared a video of the reptile beach trip. “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking.”
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull
Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
The Biggest Largemouths in History
WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?
Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
