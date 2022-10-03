ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salem, NY

Outsider.com

DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York

A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
CHERRY VALLEY, NY
People

Rescuers Fly Red Wolf from N.C. to N.Y. to Help the Less than 20 Red Wolves Left in the Wild

Sage the red wolf is settling into the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) in South Salem, New York, before moving into an enclosure with her new mate Jaques Pilots to the Rescue flew a precious passenger to her new home in September. On Sept. 19, the nonprofit, which helps rescues and shelters transport at-risk animals to new homes, partnered with the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) in South Salem, New York, to transport a red wolf named Sage. The Species Survival Plan in place for red wolves identified Sage,...
SOUTH SALEM, NY
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull

Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Biggest Largemouths in History

WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?

Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

