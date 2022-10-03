ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
WFAA

Police searching for man accused of threatening Euless elementary school

EULESS, Texas — Euless police are searching for a man accused of threatening an elementary school Wednesday. Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a charge of terroristic threat for allegedly making a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, near Simmons Street and West Euless Boulevard. Police issued a warrant for...
EULESS, TX
WFAA

Dallas business goes viral on TikTok for Mexican-inspired candles

DALLAS — As the garage doors opened and the light shined through a new warehouse in Mesquite, Grecia Alfaro smiled ear to ear. In September, roughly two years after starting a candle business in her 700sq. ft. apartment, Alfaro expanded her business from her home to a warehouse. "It’s...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir going on trial again

DALLAS — After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral necklace she loved...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas man killed in Iowa crash

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A Texas man was killed Wednesday evening after authorities say his vehicle left the road and hit several trees before coming to rest in a ditch. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the car was heading northbound on I-35 at the 53.5-mile marker when it veered into a ditch, crashing into trees and an embankment.
LEONARD, TX
