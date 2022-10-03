Read full article on original website
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, 'systematically' brutalizing his victims, officials announce
DALLAS — A Dallas man who called himself “Macknificent” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first arrested in September 2018 and later charged in September...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Texas man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, contraband into Fort Worth correctional center, officials say
TEXAS, USA — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth correctional facility, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested and charged in August...
Arlington Police announce new system to help solve gun violence
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington Police announced a new major way of solving violent crimes. They’re using a decades-long technology system in a new way, where they’re able to link criminals related to gun violence. “We want to make sure we’re addressing gun violence in the city,” said...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Police searching for man accused of threatening Euless elementary school
EULESS, Texas — Euless police are searching for a man accused of threatening an elementary school Wednesday. Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a charge of terroristic threat for allegedly making a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, near Simmons Street and West Euless Boulevard. Police issued a warrant for...
Dallas business goes viral on TikTok for Mexican-inspired candles
DALLAS — As the garage doors opened and the light shined through a new warehouse in Mesquite, Grecia Alfaro smiled ear to ear. In September, roughly two years after starting a candle business in her 700sq. ft. apartment, Alfaro expanded her business from her home to a warehouse. "It’s...
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
'Officer Big B': Fort Worth police looking to recruit through viral video
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Howdy folks, Officer Big B here. Are you looking for a new job?" are the first words out of the mouth of a Fort Worth police officer trying to recruit people from all backgrounds. "Officer Big B" does a lot of walking and talking in...
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for a 'senseless' murder at Shops at Legacy in 2021
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison over a planned robbery that resulted in murder after he claimed another man was looking at his girlfriend, the Collin County District's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. A Collin County jury found Jordan Christopher Jacobs...
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
Court docs: Charge dropped for wife of man convicted in Mesquite officer's 2021 death
MESQUITE, Texas — A woman's court case has been dismissed in an incident that happened during a North Texas police officer's shooting death. Her husband, Jaime Jaramillo, was found guilty for the 2021 shooting in September. A court document revealed that an aggravated assault charge was dropped against Juventina...
Man sentenced to life for capital murder of Arlington store clerk, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired following Woodard's arrest. A man convicted in the 2021 shooting death of an Arlington convenience store clerk has been sentenced to life in prison, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. A Tarrant County jury...
SWAT scene cleared, three arrested after shooting at Dallas home, police say
DALLAS — SWAT officers responded to a shooting at a home in southern Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police said that scene has since been cleared. The incident was being treated as a barricaded person inside a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane in South Oak Cliff, near South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue.
Community groups rally support near a Dallas high school after two off-campus shootings nearby
DALLAS — Community supporters are rallying to support students and staff at South Oak Cliff High School, one day after two unrelated shootings near the campus. “We are here in solidarity with the school,” said Rev. Donald Parish, Jr. Founder and CEO of the national mentoring organization A Steady Hand.
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir going on trial again
DALLAS — After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral necklace she loved...
Texas man killed in Iowa crash
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A Texas man was killed Wednesday evening after authorities say his vehicle left the road and hit several trees before coming to rest in a ditch. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the car was heading northbound on I-35 at the 53.5-mile marker when it veered into a ditch, crashing into trees and an embankment.
Mesquite ISD parent suggests placing ballistic shields in every school
MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite ISD parent and part-time security consultant is proposing placing ballistic shields in every Mesquite ISD school so that responding officers will have them if needed. Mesquite Police call it an innovative idea that they and the school district will consider. "What I'm trying to...
Thieves pull ATM out of Dallas 7-Eleven with truck, shoot at clerk, police say
DALLAS — Thieves busted through a window at a Dallas 7-Eleven store and pulled an ATM through the building with a truck, as they fired shots at a clerk Tuesday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Douglas Avenue...
