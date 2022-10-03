Couple charged with engaging in sex act while waiting in line at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police arrested two adults on charges of public indecency after officers say they were involved in a sex act while waiting in a line at Cedar Point Friday evening.

According to police body camera video and reports, an officer told the couple that a witness took video of the incident.

“We clearly have video of you with your hand down his pants,” an officer told the woman.

The couple denied anything wrong.

“We just started dating not too long ago and are just affectionate,” the man told the officer. “But we’re not doing anything wrong.”

Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren said the man and woman are both 38-years-old.



“The charge will be upgraded to a misdemeanor. One, because the victims that witnessed it were under the age of 18,” Dahlgren told the FOX 8 I-Team . “It did occur over near the Freak Show which is part of Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends.”

The couple is due in court soon to face the charges.



Sandusky police say, about six weeks ago, they arrested another couple for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel ride at Cedar Point.

That incident took place around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 14 on the ride. That couple also faces public indecency charges.

Their case is pending in Sandusky Municipal Court.



“If you are engaging in adult activities inside the park, our police department is not going to tolerate that,” Dahlgren said. “We will continue to file charges against people that behave like this inside the park.

