ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos’ Randy Gregory avoids season-ending injury; knee surgery on tap

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bd2A0_0iKaEWUf00
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Broncos lost their top running back to a season-ending knee injury, they are expected to have Randy Gregory back this season. It will just require yet another 2022 surgery for the standout defensive end to return.

Gregory avoided ACL damage and will undergo arthroscopic meniscus surgery, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero. While Gregory’s timeline will be determined post-surgery, the Broncos free agent acquisition could be ready to come back without needing an IR stay. A two-to-six week absence should be the timetable, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Nathaniel Hackett, however, did say short-term IR — mandating a four-week absence — is on the table.

This will be Gregory’s third 2022 surgery. Prior to making his decision to commit to the Broncos, Gregory underwent a previous knee surgery. That took place during the winter. Shortly after signing with the Broncos in March, Gregory then underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery. While these three procedures did not address severe injuries, they have comprised quite the surgical docket for the pass-rushing standout. Considering the Williams development, the Broncos are still fortunate Gregory will be expected back fairly soon.

The Broncos made Gregory the centerpiece of their free agency puzzle. After seeing their Gregory negotiations nearly lead to the former Cowboys second-round pick re-sign with his original NFL team, guarantee forfeiture language led him to renege on the Dallas commitment and take his five-year, $70M contract from Denver. The Broncos, who passed on a more expensive Von Miller reunion, preferred the 29-year-old Gregory at $14M per. They then drafted Nik Bonitto in the second round and traded frequent spot starter Malik Reed to the Steelers.

The Reed trade sets up Baron Browning, who converted from inside linebacker to the edge this offseason, to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb complementary rusher. Browning, a 2021 third-round pick, has played in front of Bonitto to start this season. Gregory was instrumental in the Broncos’ defense leading the team to wins over the Texans and 49ers, recording sacks in both games. He has two forced fumbles to start his Broncos run.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers seeking experienced head coach post-Matt Rhule?

Rhule is under “heavy scrutiny” from David Tepper, and the franchise’s fifth-year owner is losing patience with the former successful college coach, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com notes. As we heard last weekend, no firing is imminent. Rhule (11-25 in two-plus seasons) remains tied to a seven-year, $62M contract he signed in 2020.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Centre Daily

5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified

Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Von Miller
Person
Adam Schefter
Pro Football Rumors

Christian McCaffrey misses Panthers practice Thursday

McCaffrey suffered a quad injury during Sunday’s win over the Saints. He was also listed on last week’s injury report with ankle stiffness, but it’s uncertain if that ailment contributed to his latest injury. When asked about the injury, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo refused to say if his starting running back will play this weekend.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey reportedly a trade candidate

The Panthers are off to a slow start, and Baker Mayfield ranks last (by a considerable margin) in QBR exiting Week 4. Rumors of Matt Rhule‘s Carolina exit continue to swirl. Christian McCaffrey‘s name is now coming up in trade rumors again. The former All-Pro running back should be monitored ahead of the trade deadline, according to various NFL executives, via the Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora. McCaffrey remains attached to the four-year, $64M extension he signed in 2020. Nearly two-and-a-half years after it was finalized, McCaffrey’s deal still tops the running back market.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Texans#49ers#American Football#Acl#Nfl Com#Espn Com#Ir#Cowboys
Yardbarker

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reportedly out Sunday vs. Rams

After Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott needs to "go through a full week of prep before he plays" as he works to recover from the serious thumb injury he suffered on Sept. 11, logic suggested Prescott wouldn't be cleared in time to start for the 3-1 Cowboys at the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Giants unlikely to add free-agent wide receiver?

Of the top Dave Gettleman-era wide receiver pickups still with the Giants, Sterling Shepard was the only one to carve out a major role under Brian Daboll. The longest-tenured Giant’s latest significant injury — an ACL tear sustained on the team’s final offensive play Monday night — will change the team’s receiver plans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Veteran pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to make Ravens debut

Jason Pierre-Paul is “definitely” ready to debut for the third NFL team of his career, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Pierre-Paul signed with the Ravens a little over a week ago after his second visit with the team this year. His presence has become a necessity as Baltimore, once again, finds itself getting bitten hard by the injury bug.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Jerry Jones addresses Randy Gregory’s Cowboys exit

Using Micah Parsons far more as an edge player than linebacker thus far this year, the Cowboys have formed a quality pass rush after the Randy Gregory negotiations broke down. Gregory is now a Broncos starter, teaming with Bradley Chubb as part of another team’s quality edge-rushing situation. The...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Broncos fans booing their team

Say this much for the Denver Broncos: They led 6-3 at halftime of another boring game of Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Russell Wilson got roasted for his pre-game outfit. After throwing for a paltry 79 yards at halftime, Tony Gonzalez compared Wilson to Aladdin—somebody trying to be something he’s not.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs to add kicker Matthew Wright

The Chiefs identified their Matt Ammendola replacement. They are adding former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. Wright will move into position as Kansas City’s Harrison Butker fill-in leg. It is not known if Butker will be able to return for Week 4, after missing the past two games, but the Chiefs decided Ammendola — after two short-range misses in Sunday’s loss to the Colts — was not the answer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Lions waive K Dominik Eberle, add K Michael Badgley

After beginning the season out of football, Michael Badgley could play for two NFC North teams in two weeks. Shortly after the Bears released the veteran kicker from their practice squad, he landed with the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. Badgley fared well as the Bears’ Cairo Santos replacement...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy