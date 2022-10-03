Read full article on original website
Developing Lafayette
Graze Oil, New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Now Open In Lafayette At Graze Acadiana
Graze Acadiana, the well-known charcuterie boutique located at 113 Arnould Blvd, has officially launched Graze Oil, Acadiana’s first-ever Olive Oil Tasting Bar. Graze Oil, an olive oil tasting bar is a destination to sample ultra-premium olive oils and to learn about their varying flavor profiles and how to pair them with their signature balsamic vinegars, imported from Modena, Italy.
Festivals Acadiens music line-up beginning Oct. 14
The popular Lafayette event, Festivals Acadiens, begins Oct. 14 with a full list of musical talent.
Where’s the Best Place to Get Ice Cream With the Kids in Lafayette?
One great memory as a kid is when we'd go to a relative's home to visit and they'd break out the hand-cranked ice cream machine. That meant that, right after lunch, we'd be having a delicious frozen treat (and a sore arm!). So where do kids today make these great...
How to be a Hub Citizen
Lafayette is a community of doers. People here like to get things done. The problem is, there’s so much to do — especially when we’re in 24-hour crisis mode all the time. We’ve got no shortage of problems here. Luckily, we have no shortage of problem-solvers either....
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
kadn.com
School threats ramp up across Acadiana
There have been a series of violent threats that put police on high alert at schools throughout Acadiana. Those threats targeted Lafayette and Northside High School in Lafayette... along with Cecilia Junior and Senior High Schools in St. Martin Parish.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Help needed locating runaway in St. Landry Parish
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for help in locating a runaway. She was last seen on October 3, 2022 at 2:00 am.
Recipe: Joey’s Red Beans & Rice
Joey Thibodeaux wants to put beans into the hands of the people. After a year and a half of dishing out red beans every Monday, As Cool As Beans has served over 1,700 hot beans to Lafayette residents. Want to make red beans to share? Here’s his recipe. Cooking...
theadvocate.com
Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where
A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
Abbeville Meridional
Abbeville officials will do their due diligence before making decision on receiving donation of rice mill
What the old rice mill in Abbeville could end up transforming into remains to be seen. However, officials with the city of Abbeville don’t want to see the facility torn down and scrapped for parts. On Tuesday, they took a step to potentially keep that from happening, as well...
theadvocate.com
Economist: Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
KPLC TV
Oil company to lay off over 100 employees at Lafayette office, offshore locations
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Houston-based oil and natural gas company is closing its Lafayette office, permanently laying off 135 employees at the office and various offshore locations. QuarterNorth Energy announced that it will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, and layoffs...
Watch the Skies of Lafayette and Acadiana for Satellites Tomorrow
Tomorrow, October 5, 2022, you should be able to see a total of 39 satellites flying over Acadiana. Keep this link handy to see more satellites in the future.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
The Waters at Settlers Trace, A New 348-Unit Apartment Community Coming Soon Behind Whole Foods In Lafayette
A new 348-unit luxury apartment home community, called The Waters at Settlers Trace, has just broken ground behind Whole Foods in the 500 Block of Settlers Trace Blvd directly across from Super Target. The Waters at Settlers Trace will feature apartment homes ranging from one, two, and three bedroom options...
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
NOLA.com
Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form
The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
World Championship Gumbo Cookoff This Weekend in New Iberia
This event is one of the largest cookoffs around, with thousands of people attending, and over 70 teams participating, making gallons and gallons of gumbo.
