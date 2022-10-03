ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Developing Lafayette

Graze Oil, New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Now Open In Lafayette At Graze Acadiana

Graze Acadiana, the well-known charcuterie boutique located at 113 Arnould Blvd, has officially launched Graze Oil, Acadiana’s first-ever Olive Oil Tasting Bar. Graze Oil, an olive oil tasting bar is a destination to sample ultra-premium olive oils and to learn about their varying flavor profiles and how to pair them with their signature balsamic vinegars, imported from Modena, Italy.
LAFAYETTE, LA
How to be a Hub Citizen

Lafayette is a community of doers. People here like to get things done. The problem is, there’s so much to do — especially when we’re in 24-hour crisis mode all the time. We’ve got no shortage of problems here. Luckily, we have no shortage of problem-solvers either....
LAFAYETTE, LA
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
NEW IBERIA, LA
School threats ramp up across Acadiana

There have been a series of violent threats that put police on high alert at schools throughout Acadiana. Those threats targeted Lafayette and Northside High School in Lafayette... along with Cecilia Junior and Senior High Schools in St. Martin Parish.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Recipe: Joey’s Red Beans & Rice

Joey Thibodeaux wants to put beans into the hands of the people. After a year and a half of dishing out red beans every Monday, As Cool As Beans has served over 1,700 hot beans to Lafayette residents. Want to make red beans to share? Here’s his recipe. Cooking...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where

A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
BROUSSARD, LA
Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form

The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
AVERY ISLAND, LA
Lafayette, LA
