York News-Times
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around York.
York News-Times
York Czechfest to honor Jean Lamp
YORK — The late Jean Lamp, who was one of York’s most enthusiastic Czech fans, will be honored on Sunday, Oct. 16, at this year’s Czechfest in York. The tribute will take place during opening ceremonies at noon at the Holthus Convention Center. Lamp, who died April...
klkntv.com
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series touring this October
The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates.
York News-Times
2022 Ag Hall of Fame Inductees: Roger, Ron and Ross Hirschfeld
Editor’s note: In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was – and continues to be – to memorialize the stories of local people who have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.
York News-Times
York remembers The Voice Of The Dukes: Jack Vincent
YORK – For many years, during countless York sporting events, one thing has remained a constant – the sound of The Voice Of The Dukes has always been the same. For decades, Jack Vincent was referred to as such and his legacy will surely continue on. The York...
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Christian broadcaster Stan Parker announces run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN — Wednesday’s announcement of a second Republican running for Lincoln mayor puts Capital City conservatives in position to pick a 2023 challenger for Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Stan Parker, a Christian radio executive and former University of Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the race...
York News-Times
Stuhr named New Parks, Rec Professional of the Year
YORK — York Parks and Rec coordinator Michaela Stuhr was awarded the 2022 New Professional Award by the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. According the NeRPA, Stuhr has received this award for her “professionalism, consistent outstanding job performance and passion for the field of Parks and Recreation.”. Stuhr...
York News-Times
Man pleads no contest to meth possession in York County
YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County. He changed his plea during proceedings this week in York County District Court. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
KSNB Local4
Pet blessing happening in Hastings
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 22 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
WOWT
Nebraska officials to hold public hearing on CARES Act housing funds plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing next week to welcome public comment on plans to reallocate CARES Act funds. In its release, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development called the changes a “substantial amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan,” noting it will specifically impact funds earmarked for housing.
York News-Times
Who restores a 1999 Suburban . . . and why?
YORK – Go right ahead and snicker. Goodness knows everyone else has. But know this … my son, Aaron, and I have a master vision for the 23-year-old bucket of bolts in these photos. Whether our grand plan bears fruit or rots on the vine remains to be seen.
klkntv.com
Police continue search for woman involved in downtown Lincoln stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police were still searching Thursday for a woman who is thought to have stabbed a 16-year-old near 11th and O Streets. The stabbing happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman yelled a racial slur at two men who were arguing with another female.
York News-Times
Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective
LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
