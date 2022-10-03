ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York News-Times

York Czechfest to honor Jean Lamp

YORK — The late Jean Lamp, who was one of York’s most enthusiastic Czech fans, will be honored on Sunday, Oct. 16, at this year’s Czechfest in York. The tribute will take place during opening ceremonies at noon at the Holthus Convention Center. Lamp, who died April...
klkntv.com

Scammers target Malcolm residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
York News-Times

2022 Ag Hall of Fame Inductees: Roger, Ron and Ross Hirschfeld

Editor’s note: In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was – and continues to be – to memorialize the stories of local people who have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.
York News-Times

York remembers The Voice Of The Dukes: Jack Vincent

YORK – For many years, during countless York sporting events, one thing has remained a constant – the sound of The Voice Of The Dukes has always been the same. For decades, Jack Vincent was referred to as such and his legacy will surely continue on. The York...
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
Nebraska Examiner

Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
York News-Times

Stuhr named New Parks, Rec Professional of the Year

YORK — York Parks and Rec coordinator Michaela Stuhr was awarded the 2022 New Professional Award by the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. According the NeRPA, Stuhr has received this award for her “professionalism, consistent outstanding job performance and passion for the field of Parks and Recreation.”. Stuhr...
York News-Times

Man pleads no contest to meth possession in York County

YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County. He changed his plea during proceedings this week in York County District Court. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a...
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
KSNB Local4

Pet blessing happening in Hastings

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 22 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
WOWT

Nebraska officials to hold public hearing on CARES Act housing funds plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing next week to welcome public comment on plans to reallocate CARES Act funds. In its release, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development called the changes a “substantial amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan,” noting it will specifically impact funds earmarked for housing.
York News-Times

Who restores a 1999 Suburban . . . and why?

YORK – Go right ahead and snicker. Goodness knows everyone else has. But know this … my son, Aaron, and I have a master vision for the 23-year-old bucket of bolts in these photos. Whether our grand plan bears fruit or rots on the vine remains to be seen.
York News-Times

Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective

LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
LINCOLN, NE

