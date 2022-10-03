Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Cougars down host Timberwolves in volleyball tri
EXETER – In the opening match of the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves’ host tri Thursday, it was the visiting Cross County Cougars who broke out the brooms in a 25-17, 25-23 sweep. “Cross County’s a great team, and they served us off the court,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said....
York News-Times
Huskies get home sweep of Doniphan-Trumbull and Giltner
HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies won a pair of close games with Doniphan-Trumbull by the final scores of 25-23 and 25-21 to kickoff triangular volleyball in Henderson Tuesday night. In the second match of the night for the Huskies, Heartland opened with a 25-18 win over Giltner and cruised...
York News-Times
FCEMF did it the old fashioned way - they earned it
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers is a unique team because it is the culmination of three schools coming together to form one program. FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said even before the girls step on the field together, there are other challenges the team must face. “We have...
York News-Times
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Scarlet Knights
After picking up a Big Ten win, Nebraska will play its first true road game of the season against Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Friday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Scarlet Knights match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Pass protection: Nebraska's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
The York Dukes went 5-1 last week and beat Seward in a top-10 clash Thursday, thanks in large part to sophomore Cynley Wilkinson. Wilkinson hammered a season-high 21 kills against Crete on Tuesday and reached double figures in wins over Seward and Hastings, finishing the week hitting .223 with 64 winners on 165 attempts. The sophomore also racked up six aces, three blocks and 28 digs. On the season, Wilkinson’s hitting .213 with 205 kills, 26 aces, 16 blocks and 139 digs.
York News-Times
Big add: 6-7 pitcher Carson Jasa chooses Nebraska from list of baseball powers
Carson Jasa considers himself a late bloomer. Now he is also a future Nebraska pitcher and potentially a major addition to the baseball program. The big-armed right-hander from the Denver area committed to the Huskers on Monday, becoming the 12th member of NU’s 2023 class. Jasa (pronounced YAW-sa) chose Big Red over a parade of suitors that included finalists Oregon and Arizona State while other powers like Texas and Michigan had strong interest.
York News-Times
York remembers The Voice Of The Dukes: Jack Vincent
YORK – For many years, during countless York sporting events, one thing has remained a constant – the sound of The Voice Of The Dukes has always been the same. For decades, Jack Vincent was referred to as such and his legacy will surely continue on. The York...
York News-Times
Who restores a 1999 Suburban . . . and why?
YORK – Go right ahead and snicker. Goodness knows everyone else has. But know this … my son, Aaron, and I have a master vision for the 23-year-old bucket of bolts in these photos. Whether our grand plan bears fruit or rots on the vine remains to be seen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a person's body was found Wednesday in Clay County. Foul play is suspected, the patrol said. A person working in the area found the body along Road 26 east of Harvard and alerted the Clay County Sheriff's Office, which asked the patrol to conduct the investigation.
York News-Times
Letter to the Editor: York's a great place to be stranded
I wanted to reach out and say that the town of York, Nebraska makes for an amazing place to be stranded. Headed from Michigan to Colorado, my car broke down and my son and I found ourselves being towed into York. We ended up being here for two days and we’ve met countless people now who have gone above and beyond for us.
York News-Times
Stuhr named New Parks, Rec Professional of the Year
YORK — York Parks and Rec coordinator Michaela Stuhr was awarded the 2022 New Professional Award by the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. According the NeRPA, Stuhr has received this award for her “professionalism, consistent outstanding job performance and passion for the field of Parks and Recreation.”. Stuhr...
York News-Times
Palmer management after harvest and finishing replant corn
Upcoming EventsOct. 5: Beef Quality Assurance & Transport Training, 10 a.m. — Noon, Fairgrounds, Geneva, RSVP: https://bqa.unl.edu/training-events. Oct.7: Farm Energy Management: Strategies to save on demand charges, 11 a.m., RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/v3xw. People are also reading…. Oct. 14: Farm Energy Management: Strategies to save on power factor charges, 11 a.m.,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
York Czechfest to honor Jean Lamp
YORK — The late Jean Lamp, who was one of York’s most enthusiastic Czech fans, will be honored on Sunday, Oct. 16, at this year’s Czechfest in York. The tribute will take place during opening ceremonies at noon at the Holthus Convention Center. Lamp, who died April...
York News-Times
2022 Ag Hall of Fame Inductees: Roger, Ron and Ross Hirschfeld
Editor’s note: In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was – and continues to be – to memorialize the stories of local people who have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.
York News-Times
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around York.
York News-Times
Man pleads no contest to meth possession in York County
YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County. He changed his plea during proceedings this week in York County District Court. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a...
York News-Times
Ron Mogul living life in the fast lanes
YORK — About once in a lifetime, one will meet a car enthusiast who has invested all their time and all of the change in their pocket to transform old rigs into aesthetic mods that fit their personality. When they aren’t doing that, they are fixing them for others at their body shop, and in York that person is Ron Mogul Jr.
York News-Times
Supply chain discussion important business
Last Thursday’s Sip & Stroll event was a huge success. There were over 400 tickets redeemed at check-in and the vibrancy in Downtown York was a direct reflection of that. Throughout this week, I have had business owners comment their attendance was way up this year and they saw so many new people. Ticket holders have stopped by to say how much they enjoyed the evening and are looking forward to bringing new people with them next year.
York News-Times
Lancaster County Treasurer
The Lancaster County treasurer, elected for a four-year term, handles all deposits and tax receipts and invests county funds. The treasurer collects property taxes to be distributed to schools, fire districts, cities, villages, etc. In conjunction with the State Department of Motor Vehicles the office also oversees more than 300,000...
York News-Times
Lincoln man arrested for manslaughter in fatal Labor Day crash, police say
A 22-year-old Lincoln man who police allege was speeding and had smoked marijuana before he crashed his car into a traffic signal on Labor Day, killing a passenger, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, according to authorities. Dylan Will was driving somewhere between 50 and 70 mph when he...
Comments / 0