Last Thursday’s Sip & Stroll event was a huge success. There were over 400 tickets redeemed at check-in and the vibrancy in Downtown York was a direct reflection of that. Throughout this week, I have had business owners comment their attendance was way up this year and they saw so many new people. Ticket holders have stopped by to say how much they enjoyed the evening and are looking forward to bringing new people with them next year.

YORK, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO