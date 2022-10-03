SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue paid tribute to fallen firefighters who gave their lives for the community over the last 140 years. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony honors the 12 men who've died in the line of duty for Sioux City Fire Rescue from the first in 1884 to the two most recent in 1982. Today's leaders say it's good for the community to remember those who came before.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO