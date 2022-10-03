ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

Pen City Current

Third-Parties Charging for Military Records

FORT MADISON: The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
FORT MADISON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water

The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
who13.com

2 Iowans guilty of labor trafficking 2 Micronesia residents

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Wapello County man and woman have been found guilty on federal charges of labor trafficking for allegedly welcoming two immigrants from Micronesia to their home, then stealing their wages. Nesly Mwarecheong, 46, and Bertino Weires, 51, each pleaded guilty this week in federal court to...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Keokuk latest small Iowa city to lose its only hospital

KEOKUK, IOWA — The city of Keokuk and its nearly 10,000 residents on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa are without a hospital. On Friday, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors for good. The community was given one months warning of the closure. The closure means anyone in the...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Graber, Bowker square on off in District 100 debate

DONNELLSON - The party lines were stark in contrast as the two candidates for House District 100 squared off in the Pilot Grove Community Room Thursday night. The event, sponsored by Mississippi Valley Publishing and monitored by Lee County Economic Development Group's Emily Benjamin, took Republican incumbent Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) and Democratic challenger Rebecca Bowker (D-Fort Madison) through the gauntlet of public education, transgender recognition, abortion, and workers' rights.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
muddyrivernews.com

City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees

An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, October 6, 2022

10/06/22 – 12:16 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Charlie T. Jones-Brock, 33, of West Burlington, at the intersection of 15th Place and Avenue L, on a warrant for voluntary absence from custody. He was taken to Lee County Jail. Lee County Sheriff Report. 10/05/22 – 1:21 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

Man injured in Wapello County house explosion

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Martin D. Jacobs, 61, Nauvoo

Martin Dale Jacobs, 61, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, after a long battle with cancer. Services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 380 Durphy Street, Nauvoo, Illinois.
NAUVOO, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy

There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
QUINCY, IL
theproxyreport.com

Tillman To Close in 2023

MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
MACOMB, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles

An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run

Lee County, IA- Authorities in Lee County are asking the public for information regarding a hit and run involving a bicycle on Highway 27. According to a news release, Just after 7:30 PM Saturday, October 1st, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Highway 27, south of Argyle. The cyclist suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

FMFD celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week

FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon

QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
MENDON, IL

