Pen City Current
Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
FORT MADISON: The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
who13.com
2 Iowans guilty of labor trafficking 2 Micronesia residents
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Wapello County man and woman have been found guilty on federal charges of labor trafficking for allegedly welcoming two immigrants from Micronesia to their home, then stealing their wages. Nesly Mwarecheong, 46, and Bertino Weires, 51, each pleaded guilty this week in federal court to...
ourquadcities.com
Keokuk latest small Iowa city to lose its only hospital
KEOKUK, IOWA — The city of Keokuk and its nearly 10,000 residents on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa are without a hospital. On Friday, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors for good. The community was given one months warning of the closure. The closure means anyone in the...
Pen City Current
Graber, Bowker square on off in District 100 debate
DONNELLSON - The party lines were stark in contrast as the two candidates for House District 100 squared off in the Pilot Grove Community Room Thursday night. The event, sponsored by Mississippi Valley Publishing and monitored by Lee County Economic Development Group's Emily Benjamin, took Republican incumbent Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) and Democratic challenger Rebecca Bowker (D-Fort Madison) through the gauntlet of public education, transgender recognition, abortion, and workers' rights.
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
muddyrivernews.com
City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
tspr.org
Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees
An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, October 6, 2022
10/06/22 – 12:16 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Charlie T. Jones-Brock, 33, of West Burlington, at the intersection of 15th Place and Avenue L, on a warrant for voluntary absence from custody. He was taken to Lee County Jail. Lee County Sheriff Report. 10/05/22 – 1:21 p.m....
KCRG.com
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
weareiowa.com
Home explosion under investigation in Wapello County
When first responders arrived at the scene, a man was near the house and was later airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Martin D. Jacobs, 61, Nauvoo
Martin Dale Jacobs, 61, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, after a long battle with cancer. Services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 380 Durphy Street, Nauvoo, Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy
There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
theproxyreport.com
Tillman To Close in 2023
MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
ktvo.com
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles
An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
KBUR
Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run
Lee County, IA- Authorities in Lee County are asking the public for information regarding a hit and run involving a bicycle on Highway 27. According to a news release, Just after 7:30 PM Saturday, October 1st, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Highway 27, south of Argyle. The cyclist suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
Pen City Current
FMFD celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week
FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
