What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
New parking garage moves forward in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County Commission and the city of Bozeman came to an agreement on Tuesday night to move forward with an outline of a new parking garage. The parking garage is expected to be built behind the Gallatin County Courthouse which is on 3rd Avenue and West Mendenhall Street.
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone to be opened by Nov. 1
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park, along with the Federal Highway Administration, have determined that the Old Gardiner Road will open regular traffic no later than Nov. 1. "The two-lane project will be extended up to two weeks to ensure over 5,000 feet of guardrail are properly...
Emergency response agencies in Bozeman train for high-threat situations
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman Wednesday night, 17 emergency response agencies took part in large-scale training at Sacajawea Middle School. Each agency practiced different scenes where they could potentially face a threat. They went through exercises such as retrieval, transport, treatment and transfer. Officials say the training helps prepare...
New Asian Restaurant Opening in the Gallatin Valley Mall
Lots of exciting news has been coming from the Gallatin Valley Mall, and we've got another announcement. The Gallatin Valley Mall announced that a new Asian food location will be opening up in their food court this fall. The new food offering is located next to Famous Wok and will offer something different than anything currently in the mall. The new spot is called JapanEats and will have fresh sushi, poke bowls, and smoothies.
Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon
Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
MSU holds ribbon cutting ceremony for student memorial
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to open its updated student memorial. The renovated student memorial took six years of support to become a reality. Before the renovation even began, there was a giant brick wall surrounding the memorial to provide privacy. With...
HRDC gets closer to an Urban Transportation Dist. in Gallatin Co.
The Human Resource Development Council in Bozeman is getting closer to achieving its goal of having an Urban Transportation District in Gallatin County. The vision became clear for the HRDC to start an UTD as Bozeman surpassed 50,000 a population of people. The goal is to form a UTD to...
Bozeman Has 2nd Retail Shooting This Year. Is It Time To Worry?
For the second time in just over two months, another shooting has taken place at a Bozeman retail location. Bozeman Police were called to Wal-Mart off of 7th Avenue on Sunday evening after a man fired a pistol at another man in the store's parking lot. The incident took place right around 8:34 pm according to court reports.
Gallatin Co. reduces office hours for 2 offices
MISSOULA, MT — Gallatin County announced two of its offices will be temporarily reducing hours due to staffing shortages. The Gallatin County Justice Court and 911 Records new public hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will still be working from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m....
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
Bozeman library receives $50,000 gift toward renovations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library received a $50,000 donation from First Security Bank toward renovations that are part of a campaign to improve library service in the Gallatin Valley. Renovations began last month and include new learning labs, quiet reading areas, a small recording studio and a...
Feature film based in Bozeman and Livingston addresses important topics
The Gallatin County Fairgrounds and Murdoch’s in Bozeman are just two of many locations in town where a movie was filmed, starring local actors. One of them you might recognize from a classic.
With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun
For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
More than two pounds of cocaine allegedly found in Bozeman man's vehicle
A Bozeman man was arrested Saturday after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found the man’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.
