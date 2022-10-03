ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
ENNIS, MT
NBCMontana

New parking garage moves forward in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County Commission and the city of Bozeman came to an agreement on Tuesday night to move forward with an outline of a new parking garage. The parking garage is expected to be built behind the Gallatin County Courthouse which is on 3rd Avenue and West Mendenhall Street.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Missing hunter found dead near Truman Gulch

MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the missing hunter and determined his cause of death. Officials report the hunter was 65-year-old Joseph Raymond Balyeat from Bozeman and his death was due to natural causes. A missing hunter was found dead in the Truman Gulch area...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone to be opened by Nov. 1

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park, along with the Federal Highway Administration, have determined that the Old Gardiner Road will open regular traffic no later than Nov. 1. "The two-lane project will be extended up to two weeks to ensure over 5,000 feet of guardrail are properly...
GARDINER, MT
NBCMontana

Emergency response agencies in Bozeman train for high-threat situations

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman Wednesday night, 17 emergency response agencies took part in large-scale training at Sacajawea Middle School. Each agency practiced different scenes where they could potentially face a threat. They went through exercises such as retrieval, transport, treatment and transfer. Officials say the training helps prepare...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

New Asian Restaurant Opening in the Gallatin Valley Mall

Lots of exciting news has been coming from the Gallatin Valley Mall, and we've got another announcement. The Gallatin Valley Mall announced that a new Asian food location will be opening up in their food court this fall. The new food offering is located next to Famous Wok and will offer something different than anything currently in the mall. The new spot is called JapanEats and will have fresh sushi, poke bowls, and smoothies.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon

Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU holds ribbon cutting ceremony for student memorial

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to open its updated student memorial. The renovated student memorial took six years of support to become a reality. Before the renovation even began, there was a giant brick wall surrounding the memorial to provide privacy. With...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. reduces office hours for 2 offices

MISSOULA, MT — Gallatin County announced two of its offices will be temporarily reducing hours due to staffing shortages. The Gallatin County Justice Court and 911 Records new public hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will still be working from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m....
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman library receives $50,000 gift toward renovations

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library received a $50,000 donation from First Security Bank toward renovations that are part of a campaign to improve library service in the Gallatin Valley. Renovations began last month and include new learning labs, quiet reading areas, a small recording studio and a...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun

For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
BOZEMAN, MT

