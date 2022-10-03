Lots of exciting news has been coming from the Gallatin Valley Mall, and we've got another announcement. The Gallatin Valley Mall announced that a new Asian food location will be opening up in their food court this fall. The new food offering is located next to Famous Wok and will offer something different than anything currently in the mall. The new spot is called JapanEats and will have fresh sushi, poke bowls, and smoothies.

