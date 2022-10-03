Read full article on original website
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
California Chain Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken to Arizona
If you have been to Nashville, you know Hot Chicken is a popular dish! A California chain is bringing a piece of Music City to the Southwest. Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken is hitting the southwest and will debut in Arizona on Friday. The chain’s first location will open in...
Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway
PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
New Coyotes stadium could mean new flight patterns over Scottsdale
People in a Scottsdale neighborhood recently got a flyer in the mail from the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport, warning them they could soon be in a flight path.
Sam Fox’s Phoenix hotel reaches construction milestone
The final steel beams have been installed on the Global Ambassador, the debut hotel from one of Phoenix’s most well-known restaurateurs, and it is expected to open late next year.
Award Winning Restaurant Closing
An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona
“Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck."
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
RECAP: Widespread storms bring rain, wind and dust to Arizona
PHOENIX — A dust storm rolled through the Valley Monday, setting off several alerts for the area. Earlier in the day, a tornado was reported in northern Arizona near Williams. And SNOW, yes snow, was reported in Flagstaff. Many residents were still without power late Monday night. For most...
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
Savannah Bananas baseball coming to the Valley for two games in 2023
The Savannah Bananas are reportedly bringing their exciting, one-of-a-kind brand of baseball to Arizona in 2023!
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
