Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; Zaporizhzhia death toll rises to 11
Bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left; at least 15 people are still missing in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’
JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
Trump, GOP leaders back Herschel Walker after abortion report
Former President Trump and other influential Republicans on Tuesday pledged support for Herschel Walker after a report alleged the Georgia candidate paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009. The big picture: Walker's race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed as one of GOP's best chances to pick up a...
Column: A day of atonement — California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark
Republican Mike Garcia says comparing Biden administration to Third Reich was 'inexcusable.'
A reality check on Putin’s nuclear threat
Putin has said that Russia would use all available means to protect itself, with thinly veiled warnings about using nuclear weapons. He said last week, “This is not a bluff.” Just how credible are these threats?. Plus, why we stay and rebuild in the face of devastating storms.
DeSantis ramps up crusade against media on heels of Biden visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticized the "national regime media" in an interview published on the heels of President Biden's visit on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Why it matters: The trip, which the White House has said will be "above politics," comes as DeSantis has steered...
State of Play: One month out from midterms
President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law — and he’s urging governors to do the same. More than 6,500 people were convicted of simple possession between 1992 and 2021 under federal law, and thousands more under District of Columbia code. It’s a big move by Biden a month ahead of the midterms — what does it mean for messaging for Democrats and Republicans?
Russian journalist who protested war on live TV escapes house arrest
Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who drew international attention in March for protesting the invasion of Ukraine on live television, confirmed on Wednesday that she has escaped house arrest. Driving the news: "I consider myself completely innocent, and since our state refuses to comply with its own laws, starting from September...
Texas AG ordered to testify after allegedly fleeing home to dodge subpoena
A federal judge ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) to testify in a lawsuit related to abortion rights funding in a reversal from a previous ruling that quashed the subpoena. Driving the news: "The Court will not sanction a scheme where Paxton repeatedly labels his threats of prosecution as...
Judge says that Twitter v. Musk trial remains on schedule
The judge overseeing the Musk v. Twitter trial wrote in a procedural ruling on Wednesday that she will "continue to press on toward our trial," given the absence of any request not to. Driving the news: Elon Musk may have told Twitter in a letter that he's again willing to...
U.S. citizen leaves Iran after being detained for more than 6 years
U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi, 85, left Iran on Wednesday after spending more than six years in detention. Why it matters: The State Department maintains that both Namazi and his son, Siamak, were unjustly detained in Iran. Siamak Namazi, a businessman, was detained in Iran in 2015 and his father Baquer...
Report of Northeastern University explosion was a hoax, former employee arrested
A reported explosion at Northeastern University last month was a hoax perpetrated by a former employee, who has been arrested and charged for orchestrating the hoax and lying to federal authorities about it. Driving the news: The FBI announced at a news conference Tuesday that it had arrested Jason Duhaime,...
The door wars are back: Minnesota candidates hit 1 million voter homes in battle for Capitol
Door-knocking by Minnesota political campaigns has returned in full force after last election's pandemic slowdown.The big picture: The blitz is especially apparent in the high-stakes battle for control of the state Legislature, which could hinge on hundreds of votes in just a handful of competitive seats.Candidates, campaign workers and volunteers on both sides of those races have already knocked on more than 1 million doors with less than five weeks to go, per numbers shared with Axios by the campaigns.Why it matters: Face-to-face conversations help candidates build "a foundation of credibility that is tough to erode," longtime GOP strategist Gregg...
U.S. issues more sanctions against officials in Iran as government crackdown persists
The U.S. Treasury issued new sanctions on Thursday against seven Iranian officials it said are connected to the government's ongoing crackdown on internet availability and protests in the country. Driving the news: The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's morality police has sparked weeks of...
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan. 6
A member of the Proud Boys on Thursday pleaded guilty to a charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, becoming the first member of the far-right group to plead guilty to such charges. Why it matters: Jeremy Bertino's guilty plea potentially gives the Department...
Scoop: Punchbowl expands coverage to financial services
Punchbowl News, a D.C.-based political media startup, is expanding its coverage to include financial services, according to a memo to investors obtained by Axios. Why it matters: It's Punchbowl's first major expansion since the company launched in January 2021. The new vertical paves the way for the company to dive even deeper into enterprise subscription sales and opportunities outside of Washington.
Federal appeals court orders review of Biden's DACA final rule
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed a lower court decision declaring the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful but allowed it to remain in place for existing DACA recipients for now. Why it matters: More than 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S....
Report: Latino representation in media barely budged in past decade
Representation of U.S. Hispanics in the media industry stagnated over the past decade even though the population skyrocketed, the federal Government Accountability Office found. Why it matters: Despite promises by news outlets and movie studios to diversify, the GAO study requested by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) showed little has...
Musk's Twitter to-do list
Elon Musk looks like he is once more poised to purchase Twitter, but the company hasn't changed much since he decided to walk away from acquiring it in July: It's financially hurting, beset by free-speech disputes and shaken by months of relentless criticism, much of it from its likely new owner.
FBI data shows U.S. violent crimes decreased slightly in 2021
The estimated number of violent crimes in the U.S. decreased slightly in 2021, according to statistics released by the FBI. Why it matters: The figures from President Biden's first year come as Republicans seek to make crime a major issue before the midterms, an issue that polls show voters give an edge to the GOP.
