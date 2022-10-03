Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Here comes the cold!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is plunging southward across the state and it will bring in the coldest air of the season to Wisconsin starting Friday with frost and freeze potential into the weekend. That’s the reason for tomorrow’s First Alert Day: temperatures will be much cooler than what we’ve seen recently, and you’ll want to protect any outdoor plants that you want to keep growing.
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
nbc15.com
Help support those facing hunger by hosting a fund & food drive during NBC15 Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin wants to team up with local agencies to hold fund and food drives during this year’s NBC15 Share Your Holidays. Each year, over 100 businesses throughout southwestern Wisconsin hold food and fund drives to benefit the NBC15 Share Your...
nbc15.com
Maple Tree Supper Club fire
Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area. Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
$10 million investment announced to support Wis. veterans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin announced a $10 million investment on Wednesday to help veterans across the state. This expenditure was designed to provide immediate and long-term support for Wis. veterans facing hardships. Specifics of the investment include (as worded by Gov. Evers’ Office):. $4.5 million...
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers joins other governors in plan for multistate clean hydrogen hub
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers, along with three other governors, announced Wednesday that together they will be working to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. With the help of the governors of Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, the new hydrogen hub will work to advance clean hydrogen production and use in the region.
nbc15.com
Over $35 million to fund statewide alternative transportation projects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $35 million will be allocated towards non-motorized transportation projects, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday. The funding will go towards 72 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) projects across the state over the next five years. The projects will implement safe and sustainable transportation alternatives, according to Evers.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin on the agenda during DOJ election safety meeting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was one of the states specifically discussed when hundreds of election officials met Tuesday to discuss how to pay to protect people at voting locations across the country. The U.S. Dept. of Justice hosted the virtual meeting, which the agency stated included approximately 300 election...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Republican AG candidate Toney asks Kaul to release numbers on unfilled DOJ positions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney joined area sheriffs Wednesday to speak on the issue of unfilled Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) positions. Toney and sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties gathered outside of the Risser Justice Center to give their perspectives on...
nbc15.com
New initiative to help support rural entrepreneurs across the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state. Governor Tony Evers announced the partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “I’m proud to be investing in...
nbc15.com
State DOJ issues its own warning on voter intimidation
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club. A fire broke out Wednesday at the Maple Tree Supper Club while the restaurant was fully occupied during its dinner hour, McFarland’s fire chief said. Republican AG candidate Toney asks Kaul to release numbers on unfilled...
nbc15.com
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. The McFarland School District held a school board meeting Monday night, accepting the resignation of District Equity Coordinator and McFarland High School Associate Principal Anne Nichols.
Comments / 0