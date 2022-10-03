ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Queer alumni speak up in search of good faith at STM

Editor’s Note: This story contains harsh language and stories that may be distressing to some readers. At 16 years old, Cait Marshall felt like a target. At St. Thomas More Catholic High School, teachers required students to take stands on abortion, the death penalty, assisted suicide and gay marriage — literally. Students were directed to either side of a classroom, declaring their opinions visibly. Marshall stood out.
Dismissed in 2013, Guillory was rehired by UL after his election

In May 2013, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette informed Josh Guillory he wouldn’t be coming back to teach. After he became mayor-president, and while he actively sought ways to supplement his income, he got his job back. Guillory’s UL position presents several potential conflicts. UL and LCG have...
Officials: Note found in bathroom led to Jennings High lockdown

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings High School was placed on precautionary lockdown around midday Wednesday. Officials with the Jeff Davis Parish School Board say the lockdown was put in place after a note was found in a bathroom. The content of the note was not released. After law enforcement investigated...
Selection of Commissioners

According to Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court, Randall M. “Randy” Deshotel, the. Evangeline Parish Board of Election Supervisors will meet on Wednesday, October. 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the office of the Registrar of Voters for the purpose of. drawing commissioners and alternates for the Primary Election...
Developing Lafayette

Graze Oil, New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Now Open In Lafayette At Graze Acadiana

Graze Acadiana, the well-known charcuterie boutique located at 113 Arnould Blvd, has officially launched Graze Oil, Acadiana’s first-ever Olive Oil Tasting Bar. Graze Oil, an olive oil tasting bar is a destination to sample ultra-premium olive oils and to learn about their varying flavor profiles and how to pair them with their signature balsamic vinegars, imported from Modena, Italy.
Politics
Lafayette High on lockdown for second time in a week as police investigate threat

Two days after a lockdown in response to a social media threat, Lafayette High is on lockdown again. A spokesperson for Lafayette Parish School System confirmed Thursday's lockdown but offered no details. However, media reports point to an Instagram page dedicated to school threats that names certain teachers, staff and students. The person states they have a gun and don't care if the police come.
The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.

