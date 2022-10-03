Read full article on original website
Queer alumni speak up in search of good faith at STM
Editor’s Note: This story contains harsh language and stories that may be distressing to some readers. At 16 years old, Cait Marshall felt like a target. At St. Thomas More Catholic High School, teachers required students to take stands on abortion, the death penalty, assisted suicide and gay marriage — literally. Students were directed to either side of a classroom, declaring their opinions visibly. Marshall stood out.
Dismissed in 2013, Guillory was rehired by UL after his election
In May 2013, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette informed Josh Guillory he wouldn’t be coming back to teach. After he became mayor-president, and while he actively sought ways to supplement his income, he got his job back. Guillory’s UL position presents several potential conflicts. UL and LCG have...
What Lafayette Police are doing about rise in social media school threats
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While it can seem like a hoax or a joke to some, Lafayette police say they are taking all school threats seriously. At Lafayette High, classes resumed Tuesday with all students being checked through metal detectors before entering the campus. “When it comes to protecting our students and our schools we […]
Festivals Acadiens music line-up beginning Oct. 14
The popular Lafayette event, Festivals Acadiens, begins Oct. 14 with a full list of musical talent.
KPLC TV
Officials: Note found in bathroom led to Jennings High lockdown
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings High School was placed on precautionary lockdown around midday Wednesday. Officials with the Jeff Davis Parish School Board say the lockdown was put in place after a note was found in a bathroom. The content of the note was not released. After law enforcement investigated...
Selection of Commissioners
According to Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court, Randall M. “Randy” Deshotel, the. Evangeline Parish Board of Election Supervisors will meet on Wednesday, October. 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the office of the Registrar of Voters for the purpose of. drawing commissioners and alternates for the Primary Election...
Women Who Mean Business: After 33 years in parish government, Terry Broussard in second term on Abbeville council
Editor's note: This is the third in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. When Terry Broussard was planning on running for a city council seat in Abbeville four years ago, she workshopped the idea around to friends and family.
Don’t Sleep On These Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette for Birria
You may have driven by some restaurants and thought to yourself, "I'll never eat in a place like that", based solely on the looks of the place. You might be cheating yourself. Have you ever heard the saying "Never judge a book by its cover"?. I've heard that phrase many...
Watch the Skies of Lafayette and Acadiana for Satellites Tomorrow
Tomorrow, October 5, 2022, you should be able to see a total of 39 satellites flying over Acadiana. Keep this link handy to see more satellites in the future.
Oil company to lay off over 100 employees at Lafayette office, offshore locations
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Houston-based oil and natural gas company is closing its Lafayette office, permanently laying off 135 employees at the office and various offshore locations. QuarterNorth Energy announced that it will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, and layoffs...
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
Developing Lafayette
Graze Oil, New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Now Open In Lafayette At Graze Acadiana
Graze Acadiana, the well-known charcuterie boutique located at 113 Arnould Blvd, has officially launched Graze Oil, Acadiana’s first-ever Olive Oil Tasting Bar. Graze Oil, an olive oil tasting bar is a destination to sample ultra-premium olive oils and to learn about their varying flavor profiles and how to pair them with their signature balsamic vinegars, imported from Modena, Italy.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
Woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Council passes over former professors, librarian to appoint cyber professional to Lafayette library board
The Lafayette Parish Council overlooked a former university professor endorsed by the library director Tuesday to appoint a cyber security expert to the embattled Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control. For more than a year, the library board has dealt with controversial issues, including requests to ban books and a...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus.
Lafayette High on lockdown for second time in a week as police investigate threat
Two days after a lockdown in response to a social media threat, Lafayette High is on lockdown again. A spokesperson for Lafayette Parish School System confirmed Thursday's lockdown but offered no details. However, media reports point to an Instagram page dedicated to school threats that names certain teachers, staff and students. The person states they have a gun and don't care if the police come.
Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin reinstated
Former Lafayette Police Officer and Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is seeking reinstatement to the LPD at a hearing before the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service board today.
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
Lafayette High School lockdown lifted, two arrested
Lafayette High School is on lockdown for the second time this week due to a threat posted on social media.
