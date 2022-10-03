ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Candidates for CD 23 offer differing points of emphasis at forum

The forum featuring candidates to succeed Ted Deutch showed strong contrasts between the four candidates. About 136 miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the storm loomed large over a Thursday forum that brought together four candidates vying to represent South Florida in Congress. Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz, the Republican...
Black Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon

A pair of Black Central Florida Republicans are the latest officials to denounce an ad targeting Republican state Senate candidate Corey Simon that some are arguing could qualify as racist. Simon, a former football star who played for Florida State University and in the National Football League, is a subject...
Email insights: In ‘DeSantis Country,’ female athletes report their menstruation history to the state

'Handing over teenagers’ menstrual history to a third-party software company is flat-out dangerous.'. The Florida Democratic Party is taking issue with reporting that Florida schools require female athletes to report on their periods, pegging the practice to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The email, titled, “DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes...
Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian

The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press. That came during a presidential visit to...
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The debate will be rescheduled for later this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will have to wait a little longer to debate. The pair’s only planned debate has been postponed due to ongoing recovery efforts in Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month.
Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team

Brascomb will work as of counsel in the Orlando office. GrayRobinson announced that Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel. Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and...
Gov. DeSantis: Three Hurricane Ian looters were ‘illegal aliens’

‘They should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.’. Three of four suspects arrested in Lee County on looting charges were in the country illegally, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida’s Republican Governor made the announcement Tuesday...
Naomi Blemur ‘postpones’ Ag Commish campaign, cites Ian relief effort

‘Upon providing much needed support to the underserved communities throughout our state, I will regain campaign activities within a few days.’. Democratic Agriculture Commissioner candidate Naomi Blemur has “postponed” her campaign, citing her decision to commit to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Blemur, whose campaign was limping through the...
Personnel note: Mike Miller, Anna Alexopoulos Farrar head to Space Florida

Miller will lead external affairs and Farrar will lead communications. Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team. “We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to...
Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian

Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
Democrats tout agenda at Tiger Bay absent Republican opponents

Carlos Guillermo Smith, Joy Goff-Marcil and Rishi Bagga gain a free platform. Some of the closest General Election campaigns will take place in Central Florida this year. But in three of four races with debates scheduled at Tiger Bay this week, only Democrats showed up. Democrats Joy Goff-Marcil, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Rishi Bagga ended up instead doing a panel together.
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently

After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school...
