voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
Pen City Current
Graber, Bowker square on off in District 100 debate
DONNELLSON - The party lines were stark in contrast as the two candidates for House District 100 squared off in the Pilot Grove Community Room Thursday night. The event, sponsored by Mississippi Valley Publishing and monitored by Lee County Economic Development Group's Emily Benjamin, took Republican incumbent Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) and Democratic challenger Rebecca Bowker (D-Fort Madison) through the gauntlet of public education, transgender recognition, abortion, and workers' rights.
Pen City Current
City gives Barker two years to move on Block building
FORT MADISON - The real estate company that stepped in to help the city rehab a couple historic buildings now has exclusive rights to another historic building. At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Fort Madison City Council, the council voted 7-0 to give Barker Financial of Iowa City a two-year exclusive option on the former Humphrey building, now called the Block building at 732 Avenue G in downtown Fort Madison.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Dennis Duane Cass, 66, Montrose
Dennis Duane Cass, 66, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on July 14, 1956 in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Donald L. and Arlene (Jones) Cass. He is survived by...
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, October 4, 2022
10/03/22 – 12:01 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 3400 block of Avenue L. 10/03/22 – 2:34 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 2300 block of Avenue L.
ourquadcities.com
Keokuk latest small Iowa city to lose its only hospital
KEOKUK, IOWA — The city of Keokuk and its nearly 10,000 residents on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa are without a hospital. On Friday, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors for good. The community was given one months warning of the closure. The closure means anyone in the...
muddyrivernews.com
Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy
There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
tspr.org
Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees
An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
KCRG.com
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
977wmoi.com
Protecting Public Health and Property in Knox County
Projects and activities to protect Knox County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Knox County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety Building Emergency Operations Center, 150 South Broad Street in Galesburg. The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.
KBUR
Burlington Public Works: Roosevelt Avenue Sewer Repairs
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Public Works Department has announced that Starting Tuesday, October 4th, the southbound lane in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue will be reduced to one lane. The Street and Sewer Department will be doing repairs and inspection of a sewer. Traffic will be controlled with signs...
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
Build new, or use an existing building? Railroad Hall of Fame says it’s decision time
The National Railroad Hall of Fame remains focused on building a new multi-million dollar visitors center museum in downtown Galesburg. Earlier this year, it was determined the price to rehab a vacant downtown building would cost nearly as much as the $7.7 million projection to construct a new facility near the Amtrak Depot.
weareiowa.com
Home explosion under investigation in Wapello County
When first responders arrived at the scene, a man was near the house and was later airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
Galesburg City Council divided on resolution showing support for repealing SAFE-T Act
With the SAFE-T Act going into effect in a few months, and the cavalcade of issues that have sprung up since its passing, the Galesburg City Council was split on a resolution seeking changes to the law. A lengthy discussion was held over the resolution that essentially urged state legislators...
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Martin D. Jacobs, 61, Nauvoo
Martin Dale Jacobs, 61, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, after a long battle with cancer. Services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 380 Durphy Street, Nauvoo, Illinois.
Panel rejects $1M payouts to Iowa inmates given vaccine overdoses
A state board has rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year.
ktvo.com
Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
