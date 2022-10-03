ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

Comments / 1

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Muscatine surplus items on the auction block

The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

Graber, Bowker square on off in District 100 debate

DONNELLSON - The party lines were stark in contrast as the two candidates for House District 100 squared off in the Pilot Grove Community Room Thursday night. The event, sponsored by Mississippi Valley Publishing and monitored by Lee County Economic Development Group's Emily Benjamin, took Republican incumbent Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) and Democratic challenger Rebecca Bowker (D-Fort Madison) through the gauntlet of public education, transgender recognition, abortion, and workers' rights.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

City gives Barker two years to move on Block building

FORT MADISON - The real estate company that stepped in to help the city rehab a couple historic buildings now has exclusive rights to another historic building. At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Fort Madison City Council, the council voted 7-0 to give Barker Financial of Iowa City a two-year exclusive option on the former Humphrey building, now called the Block building at 732 Avenue G in downtown Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keokuk, IA
Lee County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Keokuk, IA
Government
County
Lee County, IA
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Tuesday, October 4, 2022

10/03/22 – 12:01 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 3400 block of Avenue L. 10/03/22 – 2:34 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 2300 block of Avenue L.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Keokuk latest small Iowa city to lose its only hospital

KEOKUK, IOWA — The city of Keokuk and its nearly 10,000 residents on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa are without a hospital. On Friday, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors for good. The community was given one months warning of the closure. The closure means anyone in the...
KEOKUK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Room#Service Area#Keokuk Ems#Honda Motorsports#Rivers Veterinary#Budget
muddyrivernews.com

Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy

There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees

An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
KEOKUK, IA
KCRG.com

Man injured in Wapello County house explosion

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Protecting Public Health and Property in Knox County

Projects and activities to protect Knox County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Knox County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety Building Emergency Operations Center, 150 South Broad Street in Galesburg. The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KBUR

Burlington Public Works: Roosevelt Avenue Sewer Repairs

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Public Works Department has announced that Starting Tuesday, October 4th, the southbound lane in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue will be reduced to one lane. The Street and Sewer Department will be doing repairs and inspection of a sewer. Traffic will be controlled with signs...
BURLINGTON, IA
KMOV

Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
Pen City Current

Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Martin D. Jacobs, 61, Nauvoo

Martin Dale Jacobs, 61, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, after a long battle with cancer. Services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 380 Durphy Street, Nauvoo, Illinois.
NAUVOO, IL
ktvo.com

Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy