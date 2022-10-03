Read full article on original website
Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape..” You can learn simple but important actions to keep yourself and those around you safe from home fires.
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
Mecklenburg County parks could soon get a major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County parks could soon see a major makeover. Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds still need to get spent and the county is prioritizing spending in five areas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
'This is a scam': York County deputies issue warning about phone scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in York County are warning the public about a phone scam that's been reported in the area from a man claiming to be with the sheriff's office about a warrant for missing court. The York County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple calls about...
yadkinripple.com
Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles
JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
NC father of 2 dies in crash on washed out private road
HICKORY, N.C. — A community is mourning the death of a father who drove off a private washed out road in Catawba County. WCNC Charlotte reports Philip John Paxson, a father of two, was found dead in a Jeep that crashed Friday night on a collapsed bridge in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast, near Hickory. Troopers said barricades that were put up to warn drivers of the collapsed bridge were apparently removed, leading to the crash.
'Increasing traffic is impossible': Neighbors divided over proposed Huntersville development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Property owners are working to bring new developments to Huntersville and it's stirring up neighbors, who are frustrated with what they say is an already overcrowded area. The new plans would bring 350 apartments and a 125-room hotel to the Birkdale Village area. A rezoning request...
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
Body recovered after person reportedly jumped off dock in Lake Norman, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Crews have recovered the body of a person who reportedly jumped off a dock into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cornelius police said their lake patrol was at the scene of what appeared to be a drowning. A spokesperson for the department said they were told someone jumped off a dock.
Mecklenburg County giving grants to organizations to provide pandemic relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is looking for organizations that need funding to help the community recover from the pandemic. The county was given $215 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be giving grants from that fund to organizations that apply for it.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office offering $10,000 for information about man found dead in burning camper
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a man who was killed in August. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, on August 21, just before 10 p.m., someone driving by saw a camper on fire on St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury and called 911. Firefighters put […]
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
Beloved Kannapolis K9 officer retires
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A beloved Kannapolis Police Department K9 is retiring. Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as a K9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. Police said he enjoyed finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for N.C. State Highway Patrol.
lakenormanpublications.com
House surrounded by big-box stores denied rezoning
MOORESVILLE – Regular commuters along N.C. 150 have likely passed by this lonely property at least twice a day, if not more. It’s located at the corner of the entrance to the Mooresville Crossing shopping center — home to Best Buy, Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond and several local and national brand retailers.
