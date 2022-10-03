Read full article on original website
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated 1st debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) — Governor JB Pritzker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey squared off Thursday night in their first head-to-head televised debate. The candidates traded punches on crime, abortion, gun control and more at Illinois State University in Normal, and the debate often devolved into a shouting match.
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
Education Department to Give Southern Education Foundation $8.4 Million to Manage Southern U.S. Equity Assistance Center
The U.S. Department of Education (ED) will give the Southern Education Foundation (SEF) $8.4 million to manage the Equity Assistance Center (EAC) for the Southern region of the U.S. With a five-year grant, SEF will manage the federal Equity Assistance Center-South (EAC-South), serving 11 states—Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi,...
Critics say the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, a digital privacy law for minors, could lead to invasive age verification methods like face-scanning (Emma Camp/Reason)
Critics say the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, a digital privacy law for minors, could lead to invasive age verification methods like face-scanning — While the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act was hailed as a victory for digital privacy, critics warn of a litany of unintended consequences. NY Press...
Longtime Ad Exec, Producer Identified as Victim in East Hampton Plane Crash
The pilot who died when his small plane spiraled out of the sky and into East Hampton’s Three Mile Harbor Thursday afternoon in what police have dubbed a tragic aviation accident has been identified as a 57-year-old advertising executive and producer from Long Island, authorities say. Kent Feuerring, of...
Dust storm brings low visibility to Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — A blowing dust advisory was in place for Imperial County as a gust front producing severe winds and reduced visibility moved towards San Diego and Riverside counties Thursday evening, according to Sandhya Patel, a meteorologist with ABC7’s sister station KGO-TV. KGO-TV’s Live Doppler 7 tracked the front moving through the area in Southern California that is producing severe thunderstorms.
