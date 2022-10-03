ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula pet commissioner officially sworn in

MISSOULA, Mont. — The newly appointed Missoula County pet commissioner, Gidge the tripod, is ready to take on his responsibilities. “He is extremely loyal as most dogs are, as you can see, he is not the most treat motivated, so he won’t be easily corruptible,” said Gidge’s owner, Katie Connelly.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. commissioners move health code forward

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 health code moves forward after Thursday’s hearing with the Missoula County commissioners. “I want to acknowledge, you know, what the regulations are that are in the code. So we have an administrative section, we have regulation one, which is our wastewater treatment and disposal systems or septic systems,” said Shannon Therriault, environmental health director.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

YMCA kicks off $15M capital campaign with celebration in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A YMCA fundraising campaign is underway in Missoula -- it's called the "Here For Good" capital campaign. The goal is to raise money for a $15 million project to update the Y’s Russell Street campus and make several upgrades, including a new child care facility, youth innovation center and fitness studio.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Health
Local
Montana Society
City
Missoula, MT
Missoula County, MT
Society
Missoula, MT
Society
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Health
NBCMontana

Rusting parts, masonry cracks cause Missoula bridge closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say poor drainage is rusting parts on the 23-year-old walking bridge that allows for travel over rail yards in Missoula. Missoula Parks & Recreation already has plans prepared for those repairs, but, cracks on masonry blocks are lengthening. Engineers have to inspect those before workers...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Resident walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Correctional Services is asking for help in locating a walk-away resident. An alert was sent out at 11 p.m. Wednesday stating Missoula Pre-Release Center resident Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, when he signed out for work. Mr. Linerud is a 31-year-old Native American male with a stocky build. He weighs approximately 230 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He is reported to have hazel eyes and black hair. He is reported to have a burn scar on his right arm.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

St. Ignatius police investigate vicious dog activity

MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department was alerted to a public welfare concern regarding vicious dogs on 2nd Avenue. There was reported concern for safety of the public and children that live in the area due to the dog's aggressive nature. Police and SKC Tribal Law Enforcement...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman library receives $50,000 gift toward renovations

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library received a $50,000 donation from First Security Bank toward renovations that are part of a campaign to improve library service in the Gallatin Valley. Renovations began last month and include new learning labs, quiet reading areas, a small recording studio and a...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Education#Older Americans Act#Long Term Care#Medical Services#General Health#Missoula Aging Services#Residents Rights Month
NBCMontana

Swan Valley Connections holds annual Community Firewood Day on Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Swan Valley Connections is hosting its annual Community Firewood Day on Thursday. Volunteers will split, deliver and stack wood for people in need. Everybody's meeting at the Condon work center along Highway 83 at 9 a.m. There will be a complimentary volunteer barbecue, sponsored by Mannix...
CONDON, MT
NBCMontana

MDT reopens eastbound Quartz Flats Rest Area

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation has reopened the I-90 eastbound Quartz Flats Rest Area between Superior and Alberton. The closure allowed construction crews to surge, jet and pump the well to remove loose sediment in the aquifer formation. MDT released the following:. The Montana Department of...
ALBERTON, MT
NBCMontana

Polson man arrested for luring teen to his home

MISSOULA, Mont. — Scott Johnson, 59, was arrested for attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl to his home in Polson by offering her money. Polson police determined the the crime of “sexual abuse of children by enticing, coercing, or encouraging a child under 16 to engage in sexual conduct” had been committed.
POLSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Health Services
NBCMontana

Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake

MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
POLSON, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy