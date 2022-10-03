MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Correctional Services is asking for help in locating a walk-away resident. An alert was sent out at 11 p.m. Wednesday stating Missoula Pre-Release Center resident Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, when he signed out for work. Mr. Linerud is a 31-year-old Native American male with a stocky build. He weighs approximately 230 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He is reported to have hazel eyes and black hair. He is reported to have a burn scar on his right arm.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO