NBCMontana
Missoula pet commissioner officially sworn in
MISSOULA, Mont. — The newly appointed Missoula County pet commissioner, Gidge the tripod, is ready to take on his responsibilities. “He is extremely loyal as most dogs are, as you can see, he is not the most treat motivated, so he won’t be easily corruptible,” said Gidge’s owner, Katie Connelly.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners move health code forward
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 health code moves forward after Thursday’s hearing with the Missoula County commissioners. “I want to acknowledge, you know, what the regulations are that are in the code. So we have an administrative section, we have regulation one, which is our wastewater treatment and disposal systems or septic systems,” said Shannon Therriault, environmental health director.
NBCMontana
Missoula County Commissioners to hold hearing on re-adopting existing health code, fees
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Commissioners are holding a public hearing on re-adopting the existing health code and fees. Last June, the city and county approved a new joint provision naming county commissioners and city council members as the local governing body for approving health code regulations. Today's full...
NBCMontana
YMCA kicks off $15M capital campaign with celebration in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A YMCA fundraising campaign is underway in Missoula -- it's called the "Here For Good" capital campaign. The goal is to raise money for a $15 million project to update the Y’s Russell Street campus and make several upgrades, including a new child care facility, youth innovation center and fitness studio.
NBCMontana
Rusting parts, masonry cracks cause Missoula bridge closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say poor drainage is rusting parts on the 23-year-old walking bridge that allows for travel over rail yards in Missoula. Missoula Parks & Recreation already has plans prepared for those repairs, but, cracks on masonry blocks are lengthening. Engineers have to inspect those before workers...
NBCMontana
Resident walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Correctional Services is asking for help in locating a walk-away resident. An alert was sent out at 11 p.m. Wednesday stating Missoula Pre-Release Center resident Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, when he signed out for work. Mr. Linerud is a 31-year-old Native American male with a stocky build. He weighs approximately 230 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He is reported to have hazel eyes and black hair. He is reported to have a burn scar on his right arm.
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police investigate vicious dog activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department was alerted to a public welfare concern regarding vicious dogs on 2nd Avenue. There was reported concern for safety of the public and children that live in the area due to the dog's aggressive nature. Police and SKC Tribal Law Enforcement...
NBCMontana
Bozeman library receives $50,000 gift toward renovations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library received a $50,000 donation from First Security Bank toward renovations that are part of a campaign to improve library service in the Gallatin Valley. Renovations began last month and include new learning labs, quiet reading areas, a small recording studio and a...
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Connections holds annual Community Firewood Day on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Swan Valley Connections is hosting its annual Community Firewood Day on Thursday. Volunteers will split, deliver and stack wood for people in need. Everybody's meeting at the Condon work center along Highway 83 at 9 a.m. There will be a complimentary volunteer barbecue, sponsored by Mannix...
NBCMontana
MDT reopens eastbound Quartz Flats Rest Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation has reopened the I-90 eastbound Quartz Flats Rest Area between Superior and Alberton. The closure allowed construction crews to surge, jet and pump the well to remove loose sediment in the aquifer formation. MDT released the following:. The Montana Department of...
NBCMontana
U.S. Forest Services holds public hearing on proposed Holland Lake Lodge upgrades
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service will hold a public hearing Tuesday at Seeley Lake Elementary at 5:30 p.m. on controversial plans for the Holland Lake Lodge about seven miles south of Condon. Plans call for new buildings and utility upgrades in the 15-acre area. The Forest Service...
NBCMontana
Polson man arrested for luring teen to his home
MISSOULA, Mont. — Scott Johnson, 59, was arrested for attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl to his home in Polson by offering her money. Polson police determined the the crime of “sexual abuse of children by enticing, coercing, or encouraging a child under 16 to engage in sexual conduct” had been committed.
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
