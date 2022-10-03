ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

New grass cutting contract is approved with more mowing and cost

Augusta commissioners approve a new deal for right of way maintenance using storm water fees commissioners will see the dollars stretched farther. New grass cutting contract is approved with more …. Augusta commissioners approve a new deal for right of way maintenance using storm water fees commissioners will see the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Thousands of jobs headed to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council will sign an agreement which will pave the way for a major construction project. This will bring thousands of jobs to skilled craft and trade workers. The organizations will be signing a project labor agreement to start construction on […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘It was very shocking’ for business to lose liquor license

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Columbia County commissioners decided to revoke the liquor license from a favorite local restaurant, the owner is ready to talk and explain what that means for her business. By the time Renee Hajek got back to her seat after fighting for her business Stay Social,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#American
wgac.com

Alcohol License For Evans Business Get Revoked

The Columbia County Commission meeting on Monday is getting attention after a 4-1 vote to revoke the alcohol license of a local business. As a result, Stay Social Tap and Table’s owner and employees found out that the change impacts their customers immediately. Renee Hajek was originally notified in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Over 50 employers at Fort Gordon transition assistance job fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program held its final large job fair of the year on Thursday. Although open to everyone, the event focused on helping service members transition into civilian life. “It’s definitely a tough process, but without TAP, I would probably have nowhere to...
FORT GORDON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Crash at I-20, 520 interchange blocks one lane

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is slow Thursday morning after a crash at the I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway interchange. According to Richmond County Dispatch the call came in at 5:19 a.m. Witness say there is only lane open heading eastbound and traffic backed up. There are reports of injuries, but extent of those injuries are unknown […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Well-known Columbia Co. business gets alcohol license revoked

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Well-known Evans business Stay. Social Tap and Table alcohol license has been revoked at Tuesday night's commission meeting. Owner Renee Hajek was served a notice earlier in September stating that it was possible that her alcohol license will be suspended or revoked. Therefore, she decided to plead her case during the commission meeting. "I feel pretty blindsided because I've had a couple conversations with the development authorities about my business and how we were doing," said Renee.
EVANS, GA
wfxg.com

2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway dates announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's an Augusta tradition: the James Brown Turkey Giveaway!. Every year, the James Brown Family Foundation spends a day giving away turkeys so CSRA residents can have a wonderful Thanksgiving. This year, registration will be held on three days: Oct. 29, Nov. 5, and Nov. 12 at May Park on 4th St. in Augusta. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, you must have a valid state ID and a current power bill or lease agreement.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.

AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy