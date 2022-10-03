EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Well-known Evans business Stay. Social Tap and Table alcohol license has been revoked at Tuesday night's commission meeting. Owner Renee Hajek was served a notice earlier in September stating that it was possible that her alcohol license will be suspended or revoked. Therefore, she decided to plead her case during the commission meeting. "I feel pretty blindsided because I've had a couple conversations with the development authorities about my business and how we were doing," said Renee.

