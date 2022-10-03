Read full article on original website
New grass cutting contract raises questions about cost of current one
Augusta's new grass mowing contract will provide extra cuts on city right of ways for about the same price, that has city leaders admitting the city overpaid on the current deal.
AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
Thousands of jobs headed to CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council will sign an agreement which will pave the way for a major construction project. This will bring thousands of jobs to skilled craft and trade workers. The organizations will be signing a project labor agreement to start construction on […]
Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia
AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
Public still awaiting Augusta mayor’s plan to fight violent crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on the mayor’s plan to curb violent crime in Augusta. “There’s a lot of work that we need to get done. Over these next 70 days, we’re going to get it done,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
Over 50 employers at Fort Gordon transition assistance job fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program held its final large job fair of the year on Thursday. Although open to everyone, the event focused on helping service members transition into civilian life. “It’s definitely a tough process, but without TAP, I would probably have nowhere to...
Officials hope you won’t let yard-debris fires spread like this one
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With yard debris being burned across the two-state region, authorities want you to do it safely – and a fire Wednesday in Belvedere may be a reminder of the dangers. As rubbish was being burned in a yard on Horseshoe Road, a neighbor was driving...
Crash at I-20, 520 interchange blocks one lane
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is slow Thursday morning after a crash at the I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway interchange. According to Richmond County Dispatch the call came in at 5:19 a.m. Witness say there is only lane open heading eastbound and traffic backed up. There are reports of injuries, but extent of those injuries are unknown […]
Downtown Aiken building on Park Avenue undergoing renovations
Renovations are underway on a building at 106 Park Ave. S.W. in downtown Aiken that used to be the home of Aiken Office Supply. Powderhouse Road property near Bruce's Field sells for nearly $3.8 million. There is a chain-link fence in front of the 6,841-square-foot structure. Aiken Downtown Office LLC...
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. students are stuck on a tier, former intervention teacher says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homelessness, behavior, and poor academic performance are a few things that can put a student at risk of falling behind in school and even dropping out. Early intervention is the key to keeping kids in school, and the Richmond County School System does that through a...
2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway dates announced
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's an Augusta tradition: the James Brown Turkey Giveaway!. Every year, the James Brown Family Foundation spends a day giving away turkeys so CSRA residents can have a wonderful Thanksgiving. This year, registration will be held on three days: Oct. 29, Nov. 5, and Nov. 12 at May Park on 4th St. in Augusta. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, you must have a valid state ID and a current power bill or lease agreement.
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
