Journal Review
Donna Lynn Riley
Donna Lynn (Richey) Riley, 58, of Kingman went to be with her Lord at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. Donna was born Jan. 28, 1964, in Vermilion County, Illinois, the daughter of David E. and Margaret (Whitaker) Richey. She married the love of her life, Dennis R. Riley, on June 5, 1982, at Freedom Christian Church. He survives.
Journal Review
Earl Smith Jr.
Earl Smith Jr. of Wingate passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. He was 82. Mr. Smith was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wingate, which later merged into the New Richmond Lodge. He was a 50-year member and Past Master. In addition, he was a member of the Scottish Rite, as well as the Crawfordsville Elks. He served many years with Montgomery County 4-H, Inc. particularly as supervisor of the swine barn. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer in 1968 by the Jaycees. He spent his entire adult life farming, first in Benton County and then moving to the Wingate area in 1953, where he’s lived ever since.
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 6, 2022
• Property damage crash at 1516 S. Washington St. — 10:26 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 1000 block of Valley Drive — 1:48 p.m. • Theft in the 300 block of Martindale Drive — 3:26 p.m. • Property damage crash at 1660 Crawfordsville Square Drive —...
Journal Review
Library dedicated to teen soldier
The library at Pleasant Hill Elementary has been dedicated to a young Montgomery County native who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. With the support of the 6.25 Foundation, students and staff recognized Private Jackie Lee Murdock. Murdock was born in Montgomery County in 1932. He was a...
Journal Review
Ronda Grater Everman
Ronda Grater Everman of Crawfordsville passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2022, on her 64th birthday. Ronda liked spending time with her family more than anything. She loved to go shopping and do things with her daughter and grandchildren. She worked in housekeeping for many years at Ben Hur and Lane House nursing homes and more recently worked at Expo in Lebanon.
Journal Review
Johnson honored by Athenians for 39 years at helm of Crawfordsville volleyball
It was a moment 39 years in the making on Thursday evening at Crawfordsville High School. Yes there was a volleyball game being played as the Athenians concluded the regular season by hosting Covington. Most nights the play on the court would take center stage, but not on this night. Kelly Johnson, who has spent the last 39 years at the helm of Crawfordsville volleyball coached in her final home game of her career.
Journal Review
Shirley Elizabeth Thomas Aycox
Shirley Elizabeth Thomas Aycox, 74, passed away early Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. She departed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Elizabeth Thomas, and her husband, Randall Buhrmester. She is survived by brother Clyde (Tommy) Thomas Jr. and dog...
Journal Review
Input gathered for park renovation project
The renovation of Frances Wooden Northside Park is moving a step closer to reality. On Wednesday, plans for the updated park were shared and input gathered during a public meeting at Bethel AME Church. The meeeting drew an audience of 25 city, church and community members. The park is located...
Journal Review
Chargers host Hot Dogs for senior night
North Montgomery football will honor its 12 seniors on Friday when they host Frankfort for senior night. After a 40-8 defeat a week ago the Chargers will look to get back in the win column. Frankfort comes into the game against the Chargers (3-4 1-4 SAC) with a record 1-6 (0-5 SAC). A week ago against the Bruins North Montgomery learned some lessons according to coach Josh Thompson.
Journal Review
Cadets best Mounties in semi-finals
CLAYTON — The unfortunate saying is that all good things must come to an end. That’s what was the case on Thursday evening for Southmont girls soccer as they were defeated 3-1 by Cascade in the Class A Sectional 41 semi-finals. The Mounties came out of the gates...
Journal Review
Mounties get sectional started with shutout of Wildcats
CLAYTON — Southmont girls soccer is on mission with a single goal in mind... to win a sectional title. That mission got started on Tuesday when the Mounties opened up the Class A Sectional 44 at Cascade by defeating South Vermillion 7-0. The Mounties scored four goals in the first half as Chloe Lynn got things started for the Mounties. Shakhia Burks found the back of the net next followed by two straight goals by Elle Gray. Gray wasn’t done as she notched a hat trick to make it 5-0 in favor of South. Lillie Odum made it 6-0 before Emily Smith rounded out the scoring with a corner kick goal.
Journal Review
Farmer sentiment drifts lower
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO — The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer farmer sentiment index declined 5 points to a reading of 112 in September. The decline in farmer sentiment was primarily the result of producers’ weakened perception of current conditions, as the Current Conditions Index declined 9 points to 109. The Index of Future Expectations also weakened slightly, declining 3 points from a month earlier to a reading of 113.
Journal Review
New gallery to open on College Street
Coming Friday the long awaited opening of “The Created By … Artisan Gallery” at 301 E. College St. is scheduled. The neighborhood has witnessed the changes to the exterior of the building on the corner of College and Water streets all summer and now, all will be able to see the renovation that has happened to the interior.
Journal Review
VB Roundup: Athenians wrap up SAC play while Mounties drop tough match
Crawfordsville makes quick work of Hot Dogs in SAC finale. Wrapping up Sagamore Conference play on Tuesday, Crawfordsville volleyball made the trek to Frankfort for a battle with the Hot Dogs. CHS made quick work of their SAC rival with a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-13, 25-8). Macy Bruton had 23...
Journal Review
Athenians and Chargers see seasons end at sectional
DANVILLE – First round losses in the 2A Sectional 25 tournament ended the soccer seasons for both North Montgomery and Crawfordsville’s girls teams Tuesday at Danville. The Chargers lost the first game of the night 5-0 to Frankfort, and the Athenians fell to Tri-West 7-0 in the second match.
Journal Review
Athenians cruise in sectional, take down Mounties
It was a county re-match on Tuesday as the Class 2A Sectional 25 got underway at Crawfordsville. The host Athenians took on county rival Southmont and much like the regular season where CHS handled the Mounties, this match yielded the same result with Crawfordsville taking home an 8-0 win. At...
Journal Review
Psi Iota Xi
The Gamma Xi Chapter of Psi Iota Xi held a business meeting at the Crawfordsville District Public Library on Monday. Eight members were present. President, Tonya Michael, began the meeting with the opening verse. Three birthdays and an anniversary were announced. The treasurer’s report and minutes of the September meeting...
Journal Review
Inflation Reduction Act: Solar power, savings and you
John Smilie will present a citizen-friendly program on how the recent passage of the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) affects Montgomery County and in Indiana at large at noon Friday on the third floor of Fusion 54. The public is invited to bring a brown bag lunch and drink to the...
Journal Review
Athenians punch ticket to championship game
Crawfordsville boys soccer is in familiar territory. For the second straight season the Athenians will be playing for a sectional title after they defeated Danville 5-0 in the Class 2A Sectional 25 semi-finals on Wednesday. It took some time for the Athenians (10-6) to get the first goal of the game as the visiting Warriors were able to keep CHS at bay for the first 36 minutes. However with the Athenians on the attack, Yeison Cifuentes was fouled inside the penalty box and was awarded PK attempt. He drilled it to get the Athenians on the board and in the second half Crawfordsville was able to pull away.
Journal Review
Athenians see special season come to an end at Regional
After their first sectional title since 2017 Crawfordsville boys tennis saw their dream 2022 season come to and as they fell 4-1 to Terre Haute South in the Regional Semi-Final on Tuesday. It was a season that saw Crawfordsville accomplish almost every big goal they set out for. They defeated...
