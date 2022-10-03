Earl Smith Jr. of Wingate passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. He was 82. Mr. Smith was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wingate, which later merged into the New Richmond Lodge. He was a 50-year member and Past Master. In addition, he was a member of the Scottish Rite, as well as the Crawfordsville Elks. He served many years with Montgomery County 4-H, Inc. particularly as supervisor of the swine barn. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer in 1968 by the Jaycees. He spent his entire adult life farming, first in Benton County and then moving to the Wingate area in 1953, where he’s lived ever since.

