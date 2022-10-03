ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Dismissed in 2013, Guillory was rehired by UL after his election

In May 2013, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette informed Josh Guillory he wouldn’t be coming back to teach. After he became mayor-president, and while he actively sought ways to supplement his income, he got his job back. Guillory’s UL position presents several potential conflicts. UL and LCG have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

BRIEF: Court keeps paywall on digital records in effect for now

The gist: LCG can continue charging $1 per page for digital copies of public records pending another hearing or council action, a district court judge ruled Wednesday. Two strikes. Judge Marilyn Castle sided with LCG on only two matters before the court. Not resolved yet is whether LCG’s new fees are “reasonable,” according to state law. That matter is pending another hearing expected before the end of the year.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Elections
Lafayette Parish, LA
Elections
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
Lafayette, LA
KPLC TV

Meet the candidates for Elton mayor

Elton, LA (KPLC) - Four candidates - Kesia Lemonie, Brandon Kelley, Brandilyn Soileau, and Jared Trahan - are all vying to be the next mayor for the Town of Elton in the Nov. 8 election. “It’s in my heart to serve the community that I love,” Lemonie said.
ELTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Clerk Of Court
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different. ”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come...
JENNINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Current Media

How to be a Hub Citizen

Lafayette is a community of doers. People here like to get things done. The problem is, there’s so much to do — especially when we’re in 24-hour crisis mode all the time. We’ve got no shortage of problems here. Luckily, we have no shortage of problem-solvers either....
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

Queer alumni speak up in search of good faith at STM

Editor’s Note: This story contains harsh language and stories that may be distressing to some readers. At 16 years old, Cait Marshall felt like a target. At St. Thomas More Catholic High School, teachers required students to take stands on abortion, the death penalty, assisted suicide and gay marriage — literally. Students were directed to either side of a classroom, declaring their opinions visibly. Marshall stood out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

The Current Media

Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
630
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.

 https://thecurrentla.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy