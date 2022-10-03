Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Dismissed in 2013, Guillory was rehired by UL after his election
In May 2013, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette informed Josh Guillory he wouldn’t be coming back to teach. After he became mayor-president, and while he actively sought ways to supplement his income, he got his job back. Guillory’s UL position presents several potential conflicts. UL and LCG have...
BRIEF: Court keeps paywall on digital records in effect for now
The gist: LCG can continue charging $1 per page for digital copies of public records pending another hearing or council action, a district court judge ruled Wednesday. Two strikes. Judge Marilyn Castle sided with LCG on only two matters before the court. Not resolved yet is whether LCG’s new fees are “reasonable,” according to state law. That matter is pending another hearing expected before the end of the year.
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: After 33 years in parish government, Terry Broussard in second term on Abbeville council
Editor's note: This is the third in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. When Terry Broussard was planning on running for a city council seat in Abbeville four years ago, she workshopped the idea around to friends and family.
theadvocate.com
Council passes over former professors, librarian to appoint cyber professional to Lafayette library board
The Lafayette Parish Council overlooked a former university professor endorsed by the library director Tuesday to appoint a cyber security expert to the embattled Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control. For more than a year, the library board has dealt with controversial issues, including requests to ban books and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HSL: Acadiana wildlife rehabber needs help
The Humane Society of Louisiana is asking Acadiana to support our wildlife rehabber, and they're offering to match some monetary donations.
KPLC TV
Meet the candidates for Elton mayor
Elton, LA (KPLC) - Four candidates - Kesia Lemonie, Brandon Kelley, Brandilyn Soileau, and Jared Trahan - are all vying to be the next mayor for the Town of Elton in the Nov. 8 election. “It’s in my heart to serve the community that I love,” Lemonie said.
KPLC TV
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
What Lafayette Police are doing about rise in social media school threats
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While it can seem like a hoax or a joke to some, Lafayette police say they are taking all school threats seriously. At Lafayette High, classes resumed Tuesday with all students being checked through metal detectors before entering the campus. “When it comes to protecting our students and our schools we […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different. ”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come...
Council preview: Library board appointment; veto override on LCG raises
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Parish Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Vetoes. When the councils pass ordinances, the mayor-president has three options: sign them,...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
theadvocate.com
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
Josh Guillory is only charging Lafayette news outlets for public records
Records viewed by The Daily Advertiser Friday show that new fees have only been levied against local news outlets, among them the The Daily Advertiser, to the tune of more than $2,000 in bills.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Wildlife agents cited five south Louisiana men for violating shrimping rules and regulations at the popular wildlife refuge over the past several days.
Additional LHS online threat being investigated
The Lafayette Parish School System has released that they are investigating a second threat that is circulating on social media.
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.
How to be a Hub Citizen
Lafayette is a community of doers. People here like to get things done. The problem is, there’s so much to do — especially when we’re in 24-hour crisis mode all the time. We’ve got no shortage of problems here. Luckily, we have no shortage of problem-solvers either....
Queer alumni speak up in search of good faith at STM
Editor’s Note: This story contains harsh language and stories that may be distressing to some readers. At 16 years old, Cait Marshall felt like a target. At St. Thomas More Catholic High School, teachers required students to take stands on abortion, the death penalty, assisted suicide and gay marriage — literally. Students were directed to either side of a classroom, declaring their opinions visibly. Marshall stood out.
The Current Media
Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
630
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT
The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.https://thecurrentla.com
Comments / 0