The gist: LCG can continue charging $1 per page for digital copies of public records pending another hearing or council action, a district court judge ruled Wednesday. Two strikes. Judge Marilyn Castle sided with LCG on only two matters before the court. Not resolved yet is whether LCG’s new fees are “reasonable,” according to state law. That matter is pending another hearing expected before the end of the year.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO