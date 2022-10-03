Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Family, friends gather to search for missing Sioux City woman, Brenda Payer
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Call to Action Search meeting was held earlier Friday at the Urban Native Community Center to find a missing Sioux City woman. Family, friends, and the community surrounding Brenda Jean Payer were all in attendance to plea for her return and create a plan to group in the community and pass out missing poster signs around the city.
siouxlandnews.com
School Leader Switch: All four metro schools to gain new leaders by 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The announcement of South Sioux City's Todd Strom leaving at the end of the school year is just one more change in a chain of moves within Siouxland metro schools. Dakota Valley was the first, replacing Dr. Jerry Rasmussen with Dr. Tonia Warzecha in June...
siouxlandnews.com
Safe Place Siouxland held vigil for victims of domestic violence
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group called Safe Place Siouxland held a vigil for the victims of domestic violence on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The event took place at Pearl Street Park in Downtown Sioux City, giving attendees an opportunity to mourn 13 Iowans who lost their lives to domestic violence in the past year, as well as to celebrate survivors.
siouxlandnews.com
Downtown business complex take part in cornhole tournament for United Way
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Businesses from the United Center downtown came together for some outdoor fun and to bring awareness to the mission of the United Way. Teams representing each company in the building played in the Cornhole Competition looking for their chance to hoist the building's traveling trophy. Those businesses have teamed up for this competition which benefits the United Way of Siouxland each year for the last nine years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Homeless to Home Sweet Home: Whiskey, Wine & Brew fundraiser
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Olivia Benjamin sat down with Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Homeless to Home Sweet Home Whiskey, Wine & Brew fundraiser. The event is hosted by the Center for Siouxland and will be held on Friday, October 14th from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. at the Sioux City Country Club.
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Reynolds appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds has appointed Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
siouxlandnews.com
Realtors explain housing market changes as Tyson corporate office moves out of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland is still coming to terms with the announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 5th - Tyson will close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. The move gives all 500 employees the option to either transfer to Arkansas or find a different job. Now, folks are looking at...
siouxlandnews.com
Noem "disappointed" in Tyson Foods announcement on closing Dakota Dunes office
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — One day after Tyson Foods announced it was closing its Dakota Dunes corporate office and asking its employees to relocate to Arkansas, one head of state is commenting on the move. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reacted to Tyson's announcement by saying in a statement:
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Local first responders honor fallen firefighters with memorial ceremony
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue paid tribute to fallen firefighters who gave their lives for the community over the last 140 years. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony honors the 12 men who've died in the line of duty for Sioux City Fire Rescue from the first in 1884 to the two most recent in 1982. Today's leaders say it's good for the community to remember those who came before.
siouxlandnews.com
SCCSD to host community meetings for input on superintendent
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A search for the next superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools is underway. The District has announced a series of in-person input sessions to engage district staff, students’ families, and community members in the search process for the District’s next superintendent. Facilitated by...
siouxlandnews.com
SSCCSD superintendent to retire at the end of the year
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Todd Strom, Superintendent of South Sioux City Community Schools, announced his plans to retire from the school district at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Strom has spent 33 years in education, the last six of those years in South Sioux City. Following...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's second Aldi location sets late October opening date
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's second Aldi location has announced its opening date - Friday, October 28th. The new store is located in the old Gordman's space in the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center in Morningside. Ross Dress for Less, the other new tenant of that old space, is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
West Lyon rolls past Unity Christian for 5th win of the season
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — West Lyon defeated Unity Christian 24-6. The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the season.
siouxlandnews.com
NTSB releases preliminary report on helicopter crash in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. — The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing its preliminary report on the fatal gyrocopter crash last month in Yankton. The report says that the gyrocopter was based out of a hangar at the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport (YKN), Yankton, South Dakota. The gyrocopter departed from runway 31 at YKN and traveled to the northwest. Shortly after the takeoff, the gyrocopter impacted a flat grass field on private property.
siouxlandnews.com
Stars struggle against Johnston for third straight loss
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City North suffered their third straight loss following a 27-6 performance against Johnston on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The Stars drop to 3-4 on the season and will face Sioux City West next Friday night.
Comments / 0