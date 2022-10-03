Read full article on original website
Violent October trend continues as IMPD investigates 9 deadly shootings in first 6 days of month
INDIANAPOLIS – October is off to a violent start in Indianapolis. Nine people have been shot to death in the first six days on the month. Two more men are dead following a pair of shootings overnight. The series of homicides this week is especially alarming because October has...
4 dead in Indy shootings from Wednesday night to Thursday night
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other. “It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”
One dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killing a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 700 block of North King Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man outside with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “I just shot a [expletive] in his chest the other day in Bloomington. You can see the report online.”. Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department was...
1 dead after double shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and another one injured after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police were called to the 9500 block of E 38th Street just after 3 a.m. for a report on a person shot. When they arrived, they found one man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.
Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order
Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order
3 injured in separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were responding to multiple reports of people shot Thursday night, with three people injured in two separate shootings that were just minutes apart. The first report of a person shot came in to IMPD just before 10 p.m., with officers responding to the 2300 block...
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park
Shooting leaves 1 in critical condition on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the near west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot a little before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of West Vermont Street...
13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching for suspect
13-year-old shot at Anderson park, police searching for suspect

A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile.
SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told CBS4 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
IMPD emphasizes targeted investigations as city’s violent crime rate slumps
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey has spent more than two decades trying to keep the people of Indianapolis safe from fellow citizens who would do them harm. ”I think there are more guns on the street, more people who are willing to use guns in whatever circumstances that they’re in, so, I think the world is different than it was in 2016 and 17 and, so, even comparing what people are willing to do now compared to then is different.”
1 dead, 2 injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least two people and killing one. IMPD was first called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington...
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
Man killed in shooting on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was killed in an early morning shooting on Indy’s north side, police say. Officers say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 38th Street. Officers located a man in a backyard with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared deceased at the scene by medics.
Weekend visitation in Indianapolis scheduled for slain Purdue student
INDIANAPOLIS – A weekend memorial service in Indianapolis is set for a Purdue University student killed in his dorm room this week. The visitation for 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary – Nora (740 East 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46240).
‘He did not deserve this’: Hundreds gather at vigil to honor slain Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor a Purdue University student killed overnight. Twenty-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis, was killed in a stabbing that happened inside his McCutcheon Hall dorm room. Authorities confirmed the victim’s roommate was arrested in connection to his death. Hours after...
Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).
