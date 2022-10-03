Read full article on original website
5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener
Timberwolves open the preseason in Miami with a 121-111 win over the Heat.
Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career
Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
“I Call Him The Crime Dog” Cousins Confuses His Teammate With Nickname
Kirk Cousins is just missing his plaid shorts with socks and sandals after cracking a dad-like joke at a teammate's expense. The Vikings quarterback revealed during a media session after practice today that he calls one of his offensive linemen the "Crime Dog" after former MLB 1st baseman Fred McGriff. His lineman had no idea where Kirk got that nickname from.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 27
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 27 players. The Wild assigned F Adam Beckman, F Mitchell Chaffee, F Nick Swaney and D Ryan O'Rourke to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and D Carson Lambos to the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In addition, F Brandon Baddock and G Zane McIntyre have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).
