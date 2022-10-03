Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
Bailey Zappe had an eventful NFL debut Sunday, leading the New England Patriots into overtime at Lambeau Field. The fourth-round pick got called into action when Brian Hoyer, starting for the injured Mac Jones, left the Week 4 game with a head injury. Just like that, a third-string quarterback was going toe-to-toe with the reigning MVP on the road.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Another cryptic Odell Beckham Jr. tweet could make him Packers bound
Is a recent Odell Beckham Jr. tweet a sign he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. While the Green Bay Packers were playing against the New England Patriots in Week 4, a certain free-agent wide receiver was watching closely. Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr....
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
Packers vs. Giants prediction and odds for Week 5
What are the latest odds for the Green Bay Packers’ matchup with the New York Giants in London in Week 5?. The Green Bay Packers will be in London in Week 5 to take on the New York Giants. Matt LaFleur’s team enters the game as favorites, although it...
Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
This past Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London, England. Linebacker Jordan Hicks played a big role in that win, and he has been the Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. There is a lot...
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: The power of subtle influence
GREEN BAY – When the Packers' offense is at its best, the pre-snap motions and post-snap play fakes are influencing defenders just enough to open up holes and windows for positive if not explosive gains. A boatload of that was on display against the Patriots, as in some instances,...
FanSided
