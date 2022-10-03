ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Gets Its ‘Freak’ On As iHeart Launches ‘Hot Talk’ Format On KEGL.

After a weekend of playing songs with the word “Freak” in their title, iHeartMedia debuted “97.1 The Freak” KEGL at 3pm (CT) on Monday, Oct. 3. The station is described as “Hot Talk” and “a broad-based personality radio station that connects in a personal way with the DFW audience.” Each of the three primetime dayparts announced so far, covering 7am -7pm, features a three- or four-member personality team.
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Oct. 5–11

Seth Cowles & Friends Comedy Crunch at the Addison Improv. Stand-up comedy is almost always worth watching, because it’s funny when a joke lands and even sort of funny (admit it) when it doesn’t. But nothing feels better than laughing with homegrown comics because, damn it, we support local talent. For $10 a person, you can discover the next big name in national comedy and see people who are already kind of a big deal around here. At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road), see longtime Dallasite and former Bostonian Seth Cowles, whose musings on marriage, divorce and the parenting of teens have made him a popular opener for acts such as Tig Notaro, Gilbert Gottfried, Frank Caliendo, Iliza Schlesinger and Janeane Garofalo. Cowles will have guests such as Gretchyo, Nately Perez and others. Get tickets online.
101.5 KNUE

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction

One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
Dallas Observer

Best Hangover Cures in Dallas

We’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning with a pounding headache and the feeling that you somehow managed to eat a bag of cotton balls while sleeping. You crawl out of bed and round up enough energy to at least brush your teeth and get a glass of cold water and two Advil. Then, you think, how can I make this misery go away pronto?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay

Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
dmagazine.com

10 North Texas Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

If you are looking for a local Texas pumpkin, the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Farmers Market is the place to go. With more than 25 varieties available for purchase, the options are plentiful for all your pumpkin-picking needs. Don’t miss Texas Pumpkin Day on October 8, where there will be kids’ arts and crafts all day and train rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CW33 NewsFix

Dogs available for adoption in Dallas￼

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households, or around 85 million homes, own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
peoplenewspapers.com

Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million

The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
Axios

What to do and eat at the State Fair of Texas

We visited the State Fair of Texas to see if all the new foods and activities live up to the hype. Of course we also had to satisfy our craving for a Fletcher's corny dog. Why it matters: Fair season is one of our favorite times of the year, but it lasts just 24 days.
