Seth Cowles & Friends Comedy Crunch at the Addison Improv. Stand-up comedy is almost always worth watching, because it’s funny when a joke lands and even sort of funny (admit it) when it doesn’t. But nothing feels better than laughing with homegrown comics because, damn it, we support local talent. For $10 a person, you can discover the next big name in national comedy and see people who are already kind of a big deal around here. At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road), see longtime Dallasite and former Bostonian Seth Cowles, whose musings on marriage, divorce and the parenting of teens have made him a popular opener for acts such as Tig Notaro, Gilbert Gottfried, Frank Caliendo, Iliza Schlesinger and Janeane Garofalo. Cowles will have guests such as Gretchyo, Nately Perez and others. Get tickets online.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO