Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
Corrigan man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Corrigan man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. 29-year-old Gino Morales was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to authorities. On Thursday around 7:05 p.m., PCSO received a 911 call […]
East Texas News
Kennard man sentenced in car crash death
GROVETON — Blake Partain, arrested in March 2021 in connection with the death of 29-year-old Chelsea McBride, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. The 31-year-old and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and as a condition of his plea, Partain waived the...
Longview police arrest suspect in 2015 murder case
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested Ceylan Bridges, 25, in relation to the 2015 murder of Devyn Gibson. Police said in September 2015 that Gibson was found dead in the street near Rothrock Dr. and Sibley St. from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the department, this was the eleventh […]
Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
VIDEO: Lufkin man arrested after pursuit ends in crash, top speeds of 100 mph
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit with top speeds of 100 mph ended in an accident, according to police. Officials said an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Avenue when he refused to pull […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5
Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
KTRE
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
31-Year-Old Edrey Hernandez Ramiez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Anderson County. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on [..]
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
KLTV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
KLTV
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
KLTV
Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4....
KTRE
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Nacogdoches around 3:00 a.m. When police officers arrived on-scene, they found that the driver of an SUV had struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway. The victim, identified as Robert Estepp IV, 23, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.
