ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Old Show, New Network! Here's Everything to Know About Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole'

By Mike Bloom
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OP3SK_0iKaCFf800

Netflix has used the 2020s to bring new reality series to fans around the world. But its latest show is actually a revival of a concept that started all the way back in 2001: The Mole. Here's everything to know about the reboot of the classic reality show, including its premiere and release schedule, the sabotage-filled concept, and who's playing.

When was The Mole announced?

It was announced back in August 2022 that Netflix had ordered a reboot of The Mole. This served as a culmination of fans of the original series, who had been waiting for a version of the show to appear back on the scene since the cancellation of the American version in 2008.

When does The Mole premiere?

The Mole premieres with its first batch of episodes on Friday, October 7, 2022.

What is the release schedule for The Mole?

Like all of Netflix's other reality series (besides The Great British Baking Show), The Mole will use a hybrid weekly/binge model. A batch of several episodes will drop every week:

—October 7: Episodes 1-5

—October 14: Episodes 6-8

—October 21: Episode 9 & Finale

How many episodes does The Mole have?

This season of The Mole will have 10 episodes.

What day does The Mole release?

Episodes of The Mole release weekly on Fridays.

How does The Mole work?

In The Mole, twelve players are gathered to complete assignments to earn money for the group pot. However, one of the twelve is the titular "Mole", designated to sabotage the assignments and cause the group to earn the least amount of money for the winner's pot as possible.

Every few days, players would take a multiple choice test about the identity of the Mole and the Mole's actions over the course of last few days. Once the test is complete, the players await their results in an Execution ceremony. The player with the worst score is executed from the game.

Contestants are eliminated until there are three remaining players (two genuine contestants and the Mole themself), where they must complete a final test about the identity and actions of the Mole throughout the season. The genuine player with the highest score is declared the winner and receives the group's pot. In the finale, the winner is revealed and the Mole unmasks themselves.

What is the history of The Mole?

The Mole is an adaptation of De Mol, a Belgian reality show that first hit airwaves in 1998. Since then, the format has been used in 40 countries around the world. The most constantly-running version is Wie is de Mol?, the Netherlands version that has been going for 22 seasons since 1999.

The American adaptation of The Mole first aired in January 2001. The first two seasons aired throughout that year. However, the September 11 attacks cratered ratings. Re-airings during that summer fared better, prompting two celebrity seasons that aired in 2003 and 2004. The show then disappeared for four years before rights were re-secured, and another civilian version aired in 2008. Unfortunately, low ratings caused the show to be canceled until now. All previous seasons of The Mole aired on ABC.

Who's in the cast for The Mole?

The of The Mole was revealed in September 2022.

—Avori Henderson - 26-year-old professional gamer from Phoenix, Arizona

—Casey Lary - 39-year-old ICU nurse from Chico, California

—Dom Gabriel - 29-year-old heavy machine operator from Toronto, Canada

—Greg Shapiro - 32-year old marketing consultant from Seattle, Washington

—Jacob Hacker - 29-year-old firefighter paramedic lieutenant from Bloomfield, Ohio

—Joi Schweitzer - 40-year-old commercial airline pilot from Atlanta, Georgia

—Kesi Neblett - 27-year-old software designer from New York, New York

—Osei White - 32-year-old real estate agent from Brooklyn, New York

—Pranav Patel - 29-year-old law firm associate from Boston, Massachusetts

—Samara Joy - 25-year-old mental health councilor from Atlanta, Georgia

—Sandy Ronquillo - 26-year-old ABA therapist from Fort Worth, Texas

—William Richardson - 29-year-old lifestyle brand manager from Henderson, Nevada

Who has been eliminated on The Mole?

We'll update this section once we learn who has been eliminated on The Mole.

Who is "The Mole" on The Mole?

We'll update this section once we learn who The Mole is!

Who won The Mole?

We'll update this section once we learn who won The Mole.

Who is the host of The Mole?

The Mole is hosted by journalist Alex Wagner. She was previously the anchor of Now with Alex Wagner, and a co-anchor of CBS This Morning Saturday. She is currently the host of Alex Wagner Tonight on MSNBC and a contributing editor for The Atlantic. Wagner is the latest host of the series, following previous stints from commentator Anderson Cooper and sportscasters Ahmad Rashad and Jon Kelley.

Related: Everything to Know About The Masked Singer Season 8

When was The Mole filmed?

It's unknown at this time when The Mole was filmed.

How are players eliminated on The Mole?

As stated above, players are eliminated from The Mole by getting the lowest score during that round's quiz. The quiz asks questions about the Mole's identity. So, usually, the person who is eliminated would be someone who is the most off about the identity of the Mole. In case of a tie on the quiz, the person who answered the questions the slowest is eliminated. On rare occasions, players may also leave the game through other means, either disqualification or accepting a bribe to walk.

How much are players on The Mole paid?

The winner of The Mole earns the amount of money in the pot that had been raised by the contestants through various missions over the duration of the entire season. It's assumed that the Mole is paid a certain amount for their role throughout the season, but that amount has not been disclosed.

Where is The Mole filmed?

This season of The Mole was filmed exclusively in Australia.

Has The Mole been renewed?

Netflix has not announced any plans at this moment to continue The Mole past season one. Any chances of renewal will be determined by the popularity of the reboot once it begins to air.

Is there a trailer for The Mole?

Yes! You can check out the trailer that was posted below.

Next, here's everything to know about this season of Survivor 43.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
MUSIC
BGR.com

Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Back when Netflix was still writing fat checks to tastemakers and big-name creators, the streamer was handing over gobs of money to showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and the Game of Thrones creators — thinking that, by locking them into output deals, the streaming version of the Midas touch would theoretically follow. Shondaland, for example, delivered massive hits in the form of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The #1 show on this week’s global Netflix Top 10 chart data, meanwhile, comes from another such creator and another such deal with the streaming giant.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
Variety

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
TV SERIES
CNET

You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These

Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Wagner
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022

Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series

Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
TV & VIDEOS
KIRO 7 Seattle

In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains

NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#The Mole#Marketing Consultant#American
wegotthiscovered.com

A criminally underrated sci-fi thriller braces for a nail-biting Netflix reentry

One of the biggest problems with Netflix’s deluge of original content swamping the library each and every week is that a worrying number of hidden gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks way too easily in favor of the next star-powered blockbuster or buzzy episodic epic, and Stowaway definitely deserves to be included among the ranks of those that got away.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

'Chicago P.D.' Cast Pays Tribute to Jesse Lee Soffer on Social Media After Final Episode

Last night, Jesse Lee Soffer wrapped up his role as Detective Jay Halstead on NBC's Chicago P.D. While his fans were sad to see one of the show's original cast members go, Soffer's colleagues are the ones who have taken it the hardest. Many took to social media last night to express how they feel about the star's exit and make it known that Soffer will be missed dearly on set.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
SFGate

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Debuts at No. 1, ‘Rings of Power’ Still Edges out ‘House of the Dragon’

“Cobra Kai” had an explosive debut on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, racking up 1.7 billion minutes viewed between its Netflix premiere on Sept. 9 and the end of the viewing window on Sept. 11. It’s a significant feat not only because of the series’ ample bump past the one billion mark, but because it achieved that number in what ultimately became a historic week streaming.
TV SERIES
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy