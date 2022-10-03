Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Supplies from Tampa Bay reach SWFL
A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area volunteers continue to extend support to SWFL after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay area is rallying to uplift our neighbors hardest hit by the storm. From teens with Men of Vision picking up debris, to Tampa first responders assisting those in need and local churches doing what they can to help.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
villages-news.com
DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian
While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
fox13news.com
USF researchers study evacuation behaviors before and after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated the Tampa Bay area as mandatory evacuation orders were issued ahead of Hurricane Ian. A team of geoscientists at the University of South Florida traveled to rest stops along I-75 north to interview people as well as collect data from those who evacuated to hurricane shelters for more insight into why people left and where they went.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
blackchronicle.com
Will Hurricane Ian cut Florida’s Gulf Coast real estate boom short?
Hurricanes have all the time posed an inevitable risk to Florida. But the danger hasn’t deterred the droves of people that have flocked to the state because the begin of the pandemic. From Tampa to Naples, the state’s Gulf Coast has grow to be a nationwide real estate sizzling...
fox13news.com
Sarasota man brings in supplies by boat to Pine Island after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. - A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat. Richard Dear loads up his trailer in Sarasota and heads South...
fox13news.com
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs
TAMPA, Fla. - On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been at this point where we're having to literally turn people away," said Danielle Ho, the director of shelter operations for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay."It's a tough conversation to have."
iheart.com
Humane Society of Tampa Bay at capacity and needs help!
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs. On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been...
Dozens of pets rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in Tampa ready to be fostered
Mercy Full Project, a Tampa animal rescue and non-profit, is going into the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian to save animals that have been displaced.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Bay Watch announces Oyster Shell Bar Project to restore 2D Island in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Watch’s team of full-time staff and incredible volunteers work assiduously to protect our natural environment. On October 13 and 14, Tampa Bay Watch will install an Oyster Shell Bar around 2D Island. Back in May, 5 tons of fossilized shell was delivered for Tampa Bay Watch’s restoration project in Hillsborough Bay.
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
fox13news.com
Coast Guard team based in Clearwater rescues Venice man clinging to boat during Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Coast Guard has remained busy since Hurricane Ian, rescuing hundreds of people in all sorts of dire situations. But, they'll never forget the man they saved in Pine Island Sound. A rescue team from Air Station Clearwater saved Venice resident David Littlefield as clung desperately to...
fox13news.com
Most needed donations after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet.
fox13news.com
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
fox13news.com
Small store collaborating with 25 Tampa Bay artists celebrates second year in business
TAMPA, Fla. - A small store is celebrating their second anniversary of helping local artists find success. Beach House 5317 is a one-of-a-kind artistic heaven. Curtis McCue has been creating artwork for a long time, and his tropical designs use recycled materials that are native to Florida. He displays his work at Beach House 5317.
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in Tampa
There are several coffee shops in the Tampa Bay region, and in this article we will tell you about six of the best of them. In Tampa Bay, there is a coffee shop for everyone, whether you prefer a warm or trendy atmosphere, a traditional espresso drink, or to try something new.
Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens
Tampa's online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.
