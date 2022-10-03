Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
'Operation: Heavyweight' nabs 54 drug suspects in Nassau County
A monthslong, multi-agency investigation named “Operation: Heavyweights” has resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper announced Tuesday. According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, its Joint Narcotics Task Force has been investigating numerous people, their homes...
wjct.org
Court rules against Celebration Church founders
A Jacksonville judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit that Celebration Church’s founders filed over a church report accusing its former leader of fraud and enriching himself at the church’s expense. Deciding the case “would require this court to impermissibly entangle itself within matters of church governance,” Circuit Judge...
wjct.org
How other cities are dealing with their housing crises
Florida Rising may, at times, be protesting outside City Hall or passionately speaking during public meetings, but one of the last things the group’s Duval County lead organizer wants is to be seen as an adversary. Instead, Christina Kittle hopes City Council will allow the group to inspire them...
wjct.org
The State of Downtown; Future of Health Care Conference; ‘Lift Every Voice: Singing and Living with Purpose’; What’s good Wednesday
The State of Downtown report was released this week. It shows a thriving urban core as more people are choosing to live downtown for various reasons. This year’s report also details a wealth of developments that are underway. Guest: Jake Gordon, CEO at Downtown Vision Inc. Future of Health...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjct.org
Pastor loses legal appeal over muting at City Council meeting
An appeals court has affirmed a federal judge’s ruling rejecting a lawsuit by a Jacksonville pastor who was stifled while he delivered an invocation at 2019 City Council meeting. The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta said the Rev. R.L. Gundy’s complaint that his free-speech rights were...
wjct.org
Florida tries to lure back the tourists
Tourism marketers hope they can persuade people to look beyond the wreckage of Hurricane Ian and visit places like Jacksonville. The state's tourism-marketing agency has begun efforts to offset images of Ian damage, taping “blue sky footage of unaffected areas of the state” for an upcoming promotional campaign. Jacksonville, Amelia Island and St. Augustine are among the destinations.
wjct.org
USS Orleck opens to visitors after Hurricane Ian delay
The USS Orleck — the centerpiece of the Jacksonville Naval Museum — opens to the public Wednesday after a weeklong delay caused by Hurricane Ian. The ship has been docked on the Northbank since March, and that is where it will stay for now, but that is not the floating museum’s permanent home.
wjct.org
Westside is getting a new fire station to shore up response
A new fire station is coming to the Westside next summer as part of a continued expansion of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, which has seen major budget increases under Mayor Lenny Curry the last few years. Fire Station 75, at Wilson Boulevard and Firestone Road, will cost about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjct.org
UNF: Looking ahead after 50 years of growth
Driving along North Florida Drive, cars are dotted with student parking passes as they pass light poles donning 50th Anniversary flags and pull into campus. In many ways, the University of North Florida is a radically different campus than when the school initially opened its doors five decades ago — the growth has been significant.
wjct.org
1928 Cuban Bistro is expanding again
Owners of 1928 Cuban Bistro intend to open their fifth location in January on Amelia Island in Nassau County. The bistro will lease the former Amelia Island Tea House at 122 S. Eighth St. in Fernandina Beach’s historic district. The 2,292-square-foot space is represented by Amelia Coastal Realty of Fernandina Beach.
wjct.org
Local Spotlight | 4 New Songs by Jax Artists Out Now
We’re all about music discovery here at the Jacksonville Music Experience. As we unearth new tunes from artists around the globe almost daily, we love to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, we’ve got four great new tracks by Jacksonville artists.
wjct.org
Downtown targeted for $4.63 billion in projects
There is $4.69 billion in Downtown projects under construction, in review or proposed for Downtown Jacksonville, according to the 2022 State of Downtown Report released Monday. The Downtown Investment Authority and Downtown Vision Inc. produced the report. The report said 539,000 square feet of office space, 117,000 square feet of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjct.org
Housing market is cooling faster in Jax
The real estate market is cooling off faster in Jacksonville than most places in the country. A new study says only 19 of 100 housing markets have slowed down more than Jacksonville's. Smartasset, a personal finance website, analyzed the 100 largest metro areas in terms of price reductions and demand...
wjct.org
Maple Street Biscuit Co. falls short on expansion plans
Maple Street Biscuit Co.’s expansion plans fell short of its goals in the fiscal year that ended July 29. But parent company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. continues to lay out ambitious plans for the chain founded in Jacksonville. “We remain bullish on Maple Street and despite the...
Comments / 0