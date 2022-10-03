ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whcuradio.com

Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
whcuradio.com

Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
NewsChannel 36

Patient Wins $5 Million Judgment Against Arnot Ogden Medical Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center is on the hook for a $5 million judgment after a Chemung County Supreme Court jury found a former surgeon liable for causing catastrophic injuries during a 2017 surgery. In a statement given to WENY News, Arnot remained adamant that it disagreed with the verdict and is currently exploring its legal options.
WETM 18 News

The negative impacts of Ithaca’s police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don’t want to acknowledge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are blaming the city’s police reform initiative for staffing shortages. Now, a local news reporter says she was fired after she wrote an article shedding light on the issue. The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is desperate to recruit new officers, and it’s even throwing in some […]
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Target scooter thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Respond to Reported Robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 PM, Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of west state street for a reported robbery. According to IPD, officers spoke with a victim who said that while walking down the street, he was attacked from behind by two males. Police...
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man charged with rape

SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing a rape charge. 60-year-old Charles Warren of Solon was picked up yesterday afternoon by deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. In July, Warren allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim known to him. He will face the charge of second-degree rape in Town of Solon Court on October 26th.
whcuradio.com

Cortland County Legislature to hear tentative ’23 budget

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Cortland County Legislature is coming up tomorrow morning. Legislators will see a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget. They will also set a date for a public hearing on next year’s budget proposal. Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 11...
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Robbery On W State

On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery. Upon arrival Officers spoke with a victim who reported that while walking down the street he was attacked from behind by two males who were unknown to him. The males punched the victim repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then went through his pockets. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone charger from the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries and was evaluated by members of Bangs Ambulance.
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
whcuradio.com

Mental health therapists coming to two Tioga County school districts

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students in Tioga County are getting more support for mental health. The Spencer-Van Etten and Tioga Central School Districts each plan to hire a mental health therapist. It’ll be a part-time position in Tioga and a full-time telehealth job in Spencer. The districts received grant funding for the therapists.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nineveh Man Sentenced to Jail for Failure to Register

The Broome County District Attorney says a Nineveh man has been sentenced to prison after he failed to provide his address. Casey L. Lyons was sentenced to one year in county jail after he pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with New York State Sex Offender Registration Act. The district...
