kcur.org
KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients
Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System. At a press briefing Wednesday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers. The...
kcur.org
Fentanyl overdose deaths are taking the lives of children in Kansas City and nationally
Over the past decade, drug overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, have become an epidemic in Missouri. The synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. This drug affects...
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
WIBW
Lenexa clinical diagnostics lab to add 235 new jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A world-renowned clinical diagnostics lab will add 235 new jobs with the creation of a new lab space in Lenexa. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Eurofins Viracor - a leader in clinical diagnostic services - will open a new laboratory in Lenexa creating 235 new jobs.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
wbrc.com
12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart
OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life. “It’s a miracle, and every time I...
Shawnee mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
KCTV 5
Following CEO’s arrest, JoCo looks into whether election workers had personal information stolen
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, is looking into whether their election workers had personal identifying information stolen after Konnech Corporation’s CEO was arrested in Michigan. The arrest in Michigan comes as the Los Angeles County, California, District Attorney investigates the possible theft of election workers’ personal...
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
KMBC.com
Shawnee Mission School District teachers, parents discuss boundary lines for Briarwood, Tomahawk Elementary
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Changes are coming to some families in the Shawnee Mission School District. The communities near Brairwood and Tomahawk Elementary Schools had a chance to weigh in on those changes at a public info session to discuss the boundary lines of each school. "I think it’s...
Overland Park spinal stroke victim returns home after over a month in hospital
For more than two months Natasha Boggs was in the battle for her life. With multiple medical emergencies and setback after setback.
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter has died in a shooting at an Independence gas station, a Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said.
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
KAKE TV
12-year-old Kansas boy gets heart transplant after collapsing at school
OLATHE, Kan. (KAKE) - When a A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school, his teachers rushed to resuscitate him. KMBC reports Max Kotchavar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School Olathe when he collapsed and his heart stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
KMBC.com
Eligible singles. Kansas City date spots. Love? Find out on Local Love, the dating show set in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One eligible single. Three blind dates. One second date. And, a spectacular city to experience. See it all in a new dating show that puts singles on the spot, and Kansas City in the spotlight. Premiering Thursday on Very Local, "Local Love" is available to...
KMBC.com
KC police K-9 officer training class returns
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a Kansas City K-9 officer dog training class is back. Highly trained K-9 officers worked on perfecting their skills on Thursday. The work may be routine training, but the situations they face can save officers' lives.
Blue Springs elementary school goes on lockout
A Blue Springs elementary school went under lockout on Thursday after it received a tip about a suspicious person in the area.
