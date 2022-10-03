ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, KS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Mission, KS
Government
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Mission, KS
Local
Kansas Health
County
Johnson County, KS
Mission, KS
Health
WIBW

Lenexa clinical diagnostics lab to add 235 new jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A world-renowned clinical diagnostics lab will add 235 new jobs with the creation of a new lab space in Lenexa. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Eurofins Viracor - a leader in clinical diagnostic services - will open a new laboratory in Lenexa creating 235 new jobs.
LENEXA, KS
wbrc.com

12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart

OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life. “It’s a miracle, and every time I...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Hotline#Takers#Health Crisis#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#Medical Services#General Health
KCTV 5

Following CEO’s arrest, JoCo looks into whether election workers had personal information stolen

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, is looking into whether their election workers had personal identifying information stolen after Konnech Corporation’s CEO was arrested in Michigan. The arrest in Michigan comes as the Los Angeles County, California, District Attorney investigates the possible theft of election workers’ personal...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KAKE TV

12-year-old Kansas boy gets heart transplant after collapsing at school

OLATHE, Kan. (KAKE) - When a A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school, his teachers rushed to resuscitate him. KMBC reports Max Kotchavar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School Olathe when he collapsed and his heart stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

KC police K-9 officer training class returns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a Kansas City K-9 officer dog training class is back. Highly trained K-9 officers worked on perfecting their skills on Thursday. The work may be routine training, but the situations they face can save officers' lives.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy