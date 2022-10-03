Read full article on original website
NBC12
Gas prices climb over 10 cents in a week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gas prices are going back up. According to AAA, the national average is now $3.90 a gallon and in Virginia it’s about $3.50. That’s up around 15 cents from where prices were a week ago. Prices at the pump are still nothing like they were...
Officials: 4,200 Virginia unemployment claims ‘compromised’
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that a criminal investigation was underway after the agency identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that “may have been compromised.”. The agency issued a brief news release Wednesday about the discovery that indicated some money had been misallocated.
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax serves as lead counsel in Donovon Lynch lawsuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax will represent the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. WVEC reports Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer during a night of chaos at the oceanfront in March 2021. Lynch’s father...
Virginia traffic deaths are back up again. Can road safety improvements help?
Transportation officials are spending millions on traffic infrastructure in Virginia in hopes of curbing an alarming increase in traffic fatalities from 2014 to 2021. In a rare move last month, the Commonwealth Transportation Board voted to appropriate $672.4 million to accelerate road safety improvements across the state. In 2021, Virginia...
Amazon hiring for more than 1,400 jobs in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon is bringing thousands of jobs to Virginia for the upcoming holiday season. Amazon says 3,700 new full-time, seasonal, and part-time jobs will be offered across the commonwealth with 1,400 positions available in Richmond. This comes after Amazon announced it’s hiring 150,000 employees nationwide while increasing...
Technology issues impacting local voting registrars
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s all hands on deck for voting registrars like Mark Coakley in Henrico County. “We want to make sure that your vote counts,” Coakley said. The county must quickly process over 5,126 registrations that just arrived from the state this week. “We’re working non-stop,...
VUU and VSU celebrate Homecoming on Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s homecoming weekend tomorrow for Virginia State and Virginia Union University and both schools say they’re expecting a big turnout. The Virginia Union University Panthers will host Elizabeth City State University Saturday. Kick-off starts at noon. “I think it’s going to be a nice...
Lockdown lifted at VSU after reported shooting
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Police responded to a reported shooting at Virginia State University early Thursday morning. According to VSU Police, two unknown men exchanged gunfire in the quad courtyard and then took off. The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police investigated. That lockdown has since...
