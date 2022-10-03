Nextivity Simplifies Improving Cellular Connectivity with Cel-Fi CONNECT C41

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--

Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, has today announced the availability of Cel-Fi CONNECT C41, a self-install smart signal repeater that enables businesses and homeowners to quickly solve indoor cellular coverage challenges for voice and data.

Cel-Fi CONNECT C41 continues the Nextivity legacy of advancing connectivity through easy-to-use and unconditionally network-safe narrowband repeaters. The system features the 4th generation Nextivity proprietary IntelliBoost chip to deliver channelized coverage for boosting specific mobile network operators signals with industry-leading performance. With its plug-and-play operation and ability to support a coverage footprint over 200 square meters, CONNECT C41 is perfect for smaller indoor spaces — offices, apartments, small houses, and retail storefronts — and allows businesses and homeowners to easily improve their 3G, 4G, or 5G reception and stay connected.

“The time-consuming and unreliable nature of current connectivity solutions has left businesses and homeowners scrambling for coverage options,” said Stephen Kowal, CCO of Nextivity. “Amplifying our commitment to protect the operator’s network, deliver the best cellular performance, and design the easiest solution to install, Cel-Fi CONNECT C41 is built specifically so that people can dramatically improve their cellular signal within minutes.”

Key features of Cel-Fi CONNECT C41 include:

Auto-configuration for all 3G/4G/5G parameters for quick and simple set up

Easy access to real-time system and coverage performance via Nextivity WAVE application for iOS and Android devices

CE certified

Cel-Fi CONNECT C41 is available exclusively in Asia, EMEA, and Oceania to support carrier networks in each region. For more information, please visit [insert product page link].

About Nextivity

Nextivity Inc. makes the world’s most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular and public safety coverage solutions that advance connectivity and allow people and businesses to achieve their most ambitious goals. Nextivity solutions include the popular Cel-Fi product line, which are powered by proprietary IntelliBoost chips. IntelliBoost uses digital signal-processing to enhance cellular performance in real-time and deliver unbeatable coverage for organizations, homes, and vehicles in over 100 countries. All Nextivity solutions are unconditionally network safe and used by over 200 mobile network operators globally. Nextivity is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA. Visit us at cel-fi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

