From the series premiere of Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, fans have known that King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) was suffering from a mysterious illness and that his days were already numbered. With each subsequent episode, Viserys appears to only be getting worse, as each chapter in the series sees fans speculating about when his time will actually come. Despite one episode hinting that the time had finally come for Viserys, the patriarch's reign continued, leaving fans to wonder if the king could potentially make it to the end of the season or if the show is delaying the inevitable.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO