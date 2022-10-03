Read full article on original website
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Mase Brings Up Diddy’s Mom in Response to $3 Million Debt Claim
Following Diddy’s claims that Mase owes him $3 million, the latter has shared a scathing response in which he mentioned the Bad Boy founder’s mom. In a post shared on Instagram, Mase denied Diddy’s request for “receipts” on Wednesday and suggested that all his business dealings were put under Puff’s mother’s name, Janice Combs.
Ice Spice Addresses Drake Unfollowing Her on Instagram
Ice Spice says she has no hard feelings toward Drake. Earlier this year, Drizzy co-signed the up-and-coming NYC rapper and praised her breakout track “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Shortly after, Drake invited Ice Spice to OVO Fest 2022, where they were spotted hanging out together. Though it seemed like they were developing a solid friendship, fans immediately noticed Drake had abruptly unfollowed the 22-year-old on Instagram, leading some to believe there was some kind of beef.
Kodak Black Calls Latto ‘Hating Ass Mutt’ After “Big Energy” Wins BET Hip Hop Award for Song of the Year
Following the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Kodak Black slammed the annual show for awarding Song of the Year to Latto’s “Big Energy.”. During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday, Kodak appeared to refer to Latto as "frappuccino, cappuccino," and said she only won the award because she’s a woman. "Why y’all ain’t make my shit tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. … This whole shit looked like a damn plot," he said. "Then I look at the 'gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don't give him that shit. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino."
Jeffrey Dahmer attorney tapes heard in shocking Netflix doc: ‘A lot of reasons to tell this story today'
Jeffrey Dahmer was convicted of 15 killings in Wisconsin. The serial killer is the subject of the Ryan Murphy-helmed drama series titled "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
Yassin Bey Dons ‘White Lies Matter’ Shirt Amid Kanye Backlash
Yasiin Bey has entered the chat. The Brooklyn-born artist, formerly known as Mos Def, has issued an apparent response to Kanye West’s “white lives matter” tee, which he unveiled in Paris earlier this week. Bey shared a series of Instagram photos in which he donned a shirt that featured the controversial slogan; however, in his design, the “v” in “lives” was blacked out, turning the phrase into “white lies matter.”
Dua Lipa Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Amid rumors that she was dating Trevor Noah of the Daily Show after they were pictured together in New York City, Dua Lipa has clarified her relationship status. In a chat with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer didn’t directly address the rumors regarding Trevor but she did say she’s not seeing anyone at this point in time.
Justin Bieber Reportedly to Distance Himself From Kanye West After Attacking Wife Hailey
Justin Bieber reportedly plans to distance himself from Kanye West after the latter made comments about the former’s wife Hailey Bieber. Earlier this week, Kanye took to social media to allege that Hailey had previous relations with Drake. From there, Ye ripped the model for getting a nose job, which she denies, writing, “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.”
A parents' lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teenagers
Amazon sold the food preservative sodium nitrite, which lawyers say has no household use at high purity levels, to people who later killed themselves using the substance, the suit claims.
Stream YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Project ’3800 Degrees’
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is keeping fans fed. Just a month after Realer 2, the Baton Rouge rapper returned with his new 13-track project 3800 Degrees. YoungBoy announced the release via YouTube on Thursday along with the message, “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny—it’s all good.” On Instagram he added, “I just need everyone to go against me, I need the energy.”
Keanu Reeves on Possibly Becoming a U.S. Citizen: ‘Yeah, Man. Why Not?’
Keanu Reeves isn’t opposed to becoming a U.S. citizen. In fact, he seems pretty excited about the idea. The 58-year-old Canadian actor addressed the topic during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Reeves, who was there to promote his new comic book BRZRKR, spoke about his early acting career and his decision to move from Toronto to Tinseltown.
Cormega Releases New Album ‘The Realness II’ f/ Nas, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc
More than 20 years since the release of his debut album The Realness, Queensbridge rap legend Cormega returns with a sequel to the iconic 2001 LP. Comprised of 13 tracks, The Realness II features guest appearances from Nas (“Glorious”), Lloyd Banks (“Grand Scheme”), and Havoc (“Paradise”), with production from The Alchemist (“Glorious”), Large Professor (“Life and Rhymes”), Streetrunner (“Grand Scheme,” “Paradise”), Harry Fraud (“Man Vs Myth”), and more.
Montreal Indie Artist Ev Bird Releases ‘Puff Piece’ EP, Featuring Boldy James
Montreal indie rock artist Ev Bird has released his debut EP Puff Piece, a laid-back collection of tracks. Fusing elements from indie rock, jazz, and R&B, Ev Bird’s music is free-flowing. He sings about deteriorating mental health and longing for better days. “I was in that 2 Star hotel,...
Lou Phelps Releases New Kaytranada-Produced Single “Out My Face”
Lou Phelps released his latest Kaytranada-produced single “Out My Face,” a shimmering laid-back affair that further solidifies the Montreal-based brothers’ chemistry. While Phelps is no stranger to rapping over Kaytranada beats, this one is more reflective of Phelps’ self-made success. “Spent a bag at LIV/That’s just...
Dapper Dan Shares Insights From His Decades of Influence in New Interview
Dapper Dan appeared on the latest episode of Claima Stories with host Bimma Williams, resulting in an expectedly insightful discussion including insight on the designer’s latest work with Puma. “I want to elevate this,” Dan said of his intention behind the Puma pairing in the new interview, video of...
Kanye West Shares Texts With Tremaine Emory About His Relationship With Virgil Abloh
Kanye West and Tremaine Emory are still at odds over the former’s recent comments about the late Virgil Abloh. Earlier this week, Ye accused Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, of killing Virgil, who died in November 2021 after a battle with cancer. Shortly after posting the rant on social media, Emory, Supreme’s creative director, urged the rapper to not use the Virgil’s name as part of his “victim campaign” and alleged that Ye “rode on [Abloh] in group chats” and elsewhere.
Meek Mill on Kanye West: ‘It’s Like You Hate Your Own People’
In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Meek Mill has given his thoughts on the artist formerly known as Kanye West amid his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt controversy. “I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god!” Meek wrote. “And came home and watched him shit on my name and brand like nothing …. I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna shit on street n***as you just said it to boosie. It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame … ion need no verses from no n***as because I been hot since 13 @justinlaboy don’t invite me to none of them weird ass parties wit bro.”
VLONE Announces Departure of Co-Founder ASAP Bari, Says His Behavior is ‘Contrary to Our Collective’
More than six years after launching VLONE, co-founder ASAP Bari has been kicked out of the fashion label due to his behavior. VLONE announced the news on Instagram Friday, saying Bari’s “behavior is contrary to our collective.”. “VLONE is the stamp for creatives who stand tall, thriving on...
‘Atlanta’ Writer Janine Nabers Shares Who and What Inspired Mr. Chocolate in “Work Ethic!”
There was no way Atlanta’s writers would let the final season pass without giving viewers the bizarreness that attracted them to the series in the first place. The hit FX show is well into Season 4, and it’s been just as peculiar as you’d expect. Episode 5 titled “Work Ethic!” features a powerful TV producer named Kirkwood Chocolate (presumably portrayed by Donald Glover who also directed the episode), a one-off character similar to Season 2’s Teddy Perkins.
G Herbo Drops ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side,’ First Half of Double Album
The first half of G Herbo’s Survivor’s Remorse experience arrived Friday. As Herbo previously detailed in a message to fans, the double album is divided into the Survivor’s Side (out today) and the Remorse Side, which is due to arrive in a matter of days. Enlisted for A Side are Jeremih, Future, Offset, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, Yosohn, and Essex.
