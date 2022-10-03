Suspect kills 31-year-old woman, then walks in front of a semi, Georgia police say

A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman later waked into traffic on Interstate 285, Georgia police say.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Rosa Evaristo Perez, 31, was found dead in her apartment, according to a Facebook post from Roswell Police Department. Evaristo Perez’s family had come to her home for a welfare check after receiving “vaguely apologetic and confessional messages” from someone they knew.

Shortly after responding to Evaristo Perez’s home on Mimosa Boulevard, investigators say they were able to identify a primary suspect.

As officers worked to locate the suspect, Sandy Springs Police Department alerted them to a fatal pedestrian crash involving a person believed to be the suspect, the post says. The suspect got outa parked vehicle on I-285 and stepped in front of a semitruck and was killed.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects in the homicide investigation. Sandy Springs Police Department will investigate the pedestrian crash.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Roswell is about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

