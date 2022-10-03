The Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD Is a 612-HP Grand Finale

Audi.

Audi unveiled what’s heavily implied to be the final model to get its now-legendary naturally aspirated V10: the Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD. Limited to just 333 cars worldwide, it is rear-wheel-drive, of course, and gets a 612-horsepower version of the model’s 5.2-liter V10. Audi isn’t really known for making rear-wheel-drive cars but, for what it’s worth, the new R8 GT happens to be the most powerful RWD Audi ever.

It makes 10 more horsepower than even the all-wheel-drive non-GT R8 while the “regular” RWD R8 Performance on which this is based makes just 562 hp. Combine this with the fact that the GT weighs 44 pounds lighter and 62 mph arrives in 3.4 seconds while the top speed stands at 199 mph. Sadly, Audi’s literature says this car is “saying goodbye to the V10,” which almost certainly means that the next-gen R8 will no longer get this 10-cylinder engine .

Audi

Anywho, the GT introduces a new “Torque Rear” drive mode that lets you specify precisely how much stability control you’d like, for “controlled and precise oversteer.” So, we’re expecting drift mode , is what we’re saying. Seven stages of slip can be adjusted with a switch on the steering wheel.

What’s more, a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission shifts quicker than before and uses different ratios for better acceleration. Lightweight forged 20-inch wheels, available Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, standard ceramic brakes, bucket seats, and a front anti-roll bar made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic are part of the R8 GT package while optional adjustable coil-over suspension comes with its own set of tools and adjustment instructions.

Style-wise, the car is characterized by glossy carbon aero pieces, a black intake manifold, black badges, and some gloriously red seat belts.

The Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD will be available starting in 2023 and cost the European equivalent of around $221,000.

Static photo, Colour: Suzuka Grey Static photo, Colour: Suzuka Grey Audi

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com